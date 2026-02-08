Weekend link dump for February 8

From an old friend in Minnesota:

“The two major immigrant-run organizations who are resisting ICE are Unidos MN and Monarca. They are the true front lines. If folks are looking for specific places to donate to, Stand With Minnesota is a clearinghouse for ways to help.”

“Although industry groups claim that each new data center creates “dozens to hundreds” of “high-wage, high-skill jobs,” some researchers say data centers generate far fewer jobs than other industries, such as manufacturing and warehousing. Greg LeRoy, the founder of the research and advocacy group Good Jobs First, said that in his first major study of data center jobs nine years ago, he found that developers pocketed well over a million dollars in state subsidies for every permanent job they created.”

Look, the “University of Austin” is a joke. Maybe someday it will amount to something more than that, but I wouldn’t count on it.

“Trump regrets not calling up troops after the 2020 election. What stops him in 2026?”

Things I Did Not Know: The US used to have a Board of Tea Experts, “a cohort of tea industry professionals who were summoned once a year by the United States Food and Drug Administration to meet in New York and choose the teas that would serve as standards by which all other imported tea would be judged.” Bring it back, I say, and I’m not even a tea drinker.

“As the Winter Olympics Stares Down a Warming Future, Organizers Must Adapt, Scientists Say”.

Man, this just gutted me.

“They love their neighbors, and that’s why they hate ICE. We can learn a lot from them.”

“We’re proposing something quieter and less cinematic than a protest that will run all day on cable TV, but much more disturbing to the Trump administration. A one-day slowdown is irritating. A one-month slump is terrifying.”

“In Hollywood, there’s a term for what happens when a movie you’ve spent $75 million on opens with $7 million in box office: It’s a flop.”

“But reviews are rolling in just the same, and below are samples of some of the (almost entirely scathing) critiques.”

“Steven Spielberg has become one of the rare few to achieve the elusive EGOT.”

“The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a sharp warning that rocket launches could “significantly reduce safety” for airplanes, urging pilots to prepare for the possibility that “catastrophic failures” could create dangerous debris fields.”

“Though the pleas have gone unanswered, they immediately raise the issue of who, exactly, owns “Stephen Colbert”—and whether Colbert could freely take that creation with him if he wanted to.”

Bugs Bunny is back, at TCM.

“When Fox News starts giving a group of women a nickname, it’s rarely flattering — but it is revealing.”

“Have you been waiting with bated breath to find out who would perform at Turning Point USA’s halftime show? Lo, these long months where we were promised that this alternative halftime show would be epic, but the lineup was a mystery until Monday, when we learned about this absolutely killer lineup: Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.”

“In Minnesota, caregiving is a form of resistance”.

RIP, Chuck Negron, founding member and lead vocalist for Three Dog Night.

Lock him up.

“Filming federal agents in public is legal, but avoiding a dangerous—even deadly—confrontation isn’t guaranteed. Here’s how to record ICE and CBP agents as safely as possible and have an impact.”

RIP, Mickey Lolich, former MLB lefthander mostly for the Detroit Tigers, who was the 1968 World Series MVP after winning three games including Game 7 as the starting pitcher.

“There Is A Minions-Related Crisis At The Winter Olympics”.

RIP, J. David Bamberger, co-founder of Church’s Fried Chicken who became a pioneer and visionary in conservation and ecological restoration.

“When you cut your sports section, it’s because you actually don’t want the paper to exist anymore.”

RIP, Lamonte McLemore, founding member of The 5th Dimension and longtime celebrity and sports photographer.

RIP, Terrance Gore, former MLB outfielder for multiple teams including the 2015 World Series champion Kansas City Royals.

