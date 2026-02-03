Interview with Staci Childs

We continue on in HD131, and the theme will be one of familiar names. Staci Childs is currently serving as the State Board of Education member in district 4, where Rep. Alma Allen had served before becoming the incumbent State Rep in HD131. Childs is a former classroom teacher and winner of HISD’s Teacher of the Year. She is now an attorney and the creator of GirlTalk University, a now nationally recognized program designed to instill confidence and high academic achievement in girls. I spoke to her in 2022 when she ran for SBOE. You can listen to that interview here and you can listen to this interview here:

You can find links to all my interviews and Q&As at the world famous Erik Manning spreadsheet, which has other information about candidates and races. I have one more interview in HD131 and then one in HD142, and next week will visit the race for HCDP Chair. Let me know what you think.

