January 2026 campaign finance reports: Senate and Congress

We’re heading into the primary with some wind at our backs. We’ve still got a large field of candidates to follow, but that will get whittled down for April and again for July. The October 2025 reports are here and here, the July 2025 reports are here, and the April 2025 reports are here.

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================== Sen Talarico 13,152,582 6,012,426 0 7,140,155 Sen Crockett 6,531,174 910,537 0 5,620,636 Sen Allred 7,460,526 6,945,994 0 514,532 02 Finnie 2,094,191 663,194 1,526,000 1,236,759 03 Hunt 254,045 215,820 80,652 38,225 07 Fletcher 974,728 495,162 0 1,796,226 09 Virts 561,531 524,845 333,686 36,686 09 Gutierrez 5,999 3,515 0 2,484 09 Ivey 111,091 7,259 8,900 103,381 10 Rourk 155,778 137,334 0 18,443 15 Pulido 722,256 434,169 0 288,087 15 Cuellar, A 619,812 302,006 506,203 317,816 18 Edwards 1,740,159 1,460,807 0 280,565 18 Menefee 2,225,235 1,836,495 0 388,739 18 Green 728,812 420,335 0 527,562 22 Greene-Scott 34,605 23,430 0 8,727 23 Limon 356,755 6,815 354,400 349,940 23 Stout 30,427 21,081 7,392 9,346 23 Enck 30,986 24,261 10,000 6,724 24 Burge 100,621 63,786 0 36,834 24 Buchwald 192,165 104,655 175,867 87,510 25 Marks 64,975 28,587 30,000 36,387 26 Lineberger 96,364 93,165 36,000 6,691 28 Cuellar 1,127,086 683,447 238,000 491,597 29 Garcia 546,286 528,810 0 389,230 29 Johnson 125,246 7,820 100,000 117,425 30 Crockett 7,906,755 9,086,416 0 431,572 31 Whitlow 86,035 73,376 279,480 16,309 31 Early 79,241 52,426 48,061 26,814 33 Johnson 1,265,760 548,159 0 948,504 33 Allred 4,605,512 3,133,554 0 1,471,957 33 Hafeez 352,030 183,954 0 168,076 34 Gonzalez 1,769,880 764,358 0 1,287,581 35 M-Moyes 61,001 48,608 30,000 12,392 35 Lira 83,192 5,370 0 24,248 35 Garcia 100,773 19,080 58,070 81,692 38 McDonough 36,363 24,858 113,239 34,204 38 Hunter 100,947 52,956 0 47,990 38 Courts 3,605 3,354 0 154

Jasmine Crockett’s Senate report shows that she raised all of her money between December 8 when she formally entered the race and December 31. She also raised a ton for her Congressional report, and transferred most of it over. Colin Allred does have two filings, one from before he dropped out of the Senate race and entered CD33 and one for CD33, where he transferred most of his Senate fund balance. James Talarico has definitely lived up to his fundraising promise.

Caitlin Rourk had previously filed a report for CD31 but is now listed as a candidate for CD10. Terry Virts was still a Senate candidate as of the October filing but is now in CD09; he had no other reports visible. Rep. Al Green is of course the most prominent person to move from one race to another, as he is now in CD18. Reps. Marc Veasey and Lloyd Doggett are retiring so I’m not going to track their activity anymore; Doggett has over $6 million on hand, while Veasey has over $800K, and I sincerely hope they both spend a bunch of their stashes in this cycle.

There are some new names here, reflecting more recent filings, and a couple of others that I’m not following anymore. Outside of CD15, where both candidates have raised and/or self-funded quite well, I’m not yet seeing the same kind of activity that we saw in 2018, when there were candidates with over $250K raised in five different Republican-held seats at this point in the cycle. I hope that after the SD09 upset and with everything else going on, we’ll begin to see some real money being raised in CDs 09 and 35, both of which are well within reach of being held by Dems despite the mid-decade gerrymander, as well as potential stretch targets elsewhere. The Republicans did not dummymander themselves – don’t believe anyone who tells you they did – but if there really is a significant swing towards Democrats then there are some seats now held by Republicans, including a few open seats, that would at least be on the fringe of competitiveness. We should be putting pressure on them everywhere.

I hope the April reports tell us more. It’s not too late to do some catching up. Let me know what you think.

