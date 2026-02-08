January 2026 campaign finance reports: Senate and Congress

Posted on February 8, 2026 by Charles Kuffner

PREVIOUSLY:

Harris County
Houston

We’re heading into the primary with some wind at our backs. We’ve still got a large field of candidates to follow, but that will get whittled down for April and again for July. The October 2025 reports are here and here, the July 2025 reports are here, and the April 2025 reports are here.

James Talarico – Senate
Colin Allred – Senate
Jasmine Crockett – Senate

Shaun Finnie – CD02
Evan Hunt – CD03
Lizzie Fletcher – CD07
Terry Virts – CD09
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09
Todd Ivey – CD09
Caitlin Rourk – CD10
Bobby Pulido – CD15
Ada Cuellar – CD15
Amanda Edwards – CD18
Christian Menefee – CD18
Al Green – CD18
Marquette Greene-Scott – CD22
Santos Limon – CD23
Katy Padilla Stout – CD23
Gretel Enck
Kevin Burge – CD24
Jon Buchwald – CD24
William Marks – CD25
Ernest Lineberger – CD26
Henry Cuellar – CD28
Sylvia Garcia – CD29
Jarvis Johnson – CD29
Jasmine Crockett – CD30
Stuart Whitlow – CD31
Justin Early – CD31
Julie Johnson – CD33
Colin Allred – CD33
Zeeshan Hafeez – CD33
Vicente Gonzalez – CD34
Whitney Masterson-Moyes – CD35
John Lira – CD35
Johnny Garcia – CD35
Melissa McDonough – CD38
Marvalette Hunter – CD38
Theresa Courts – CD38


Dist  Name             Raised      Spent      Loans    On Hand
==============================================================
Sen   Talarico     13,152,582  6,012,426          0  7,140,155
Sen   Crockett      6,531,174    910,537          0  5,620,636
Sen   Allred        7,460,526  6,945,994          0    514,532

02    Finnie        2,094,191    663,194  1,526,000  1,236,759
03    Hunt            254,045    215,820     80,652     38,225
07    Fletcher        974,728    495,162          0  1,796,226
09    Virts           561,531    524,845    333,686     36,686
09    Gutierrez         5,999      3,515          0      2,484
09    Ivey            111,091      7,259      8,900    103,381
10    Rourk           155,778    137,334          0     18,443
15    Pulido          722,256    434,169          0    288,087
15    Cuellar, A      619,812    302,006    506,203    317,816
18    Edwards       1,740,159  1,460,807          0    280,565   
18    Menefee       2,225,235  1,836,495          0    388,739
18    Green           728,812    420,335          0    527,562
22    Greene-Scott     34,605     23,430          0      8,727
23    Limon           356,755      6,815    354,400    349,940
23    Stout            30,427     21,081      7,392      9,346
23    Enck             30,986     24,261     10,000      6,724
24    Burge           100,621     63,786          0     36,834
24    Buchwald        192,165    104,655    175,867     87,510
25    Marks            64,975     28,587     30,000     36,387
26    Lineberger       96,364     93,165     36,000      6,691
28    Cuellar       1,127,086    683,447    238,000    491,597
29    Garcia          546,286    528,810          0    389,230
29    Johnson         125,246      7,820    100,000    117,425
30    Crockett      7,906,755  9,086,416          0    431,572
31    Whitlow          86,035     73,376    279,480     16,309
31    Early            79,241     52,426     48,061     26,814
33    Johnson       1,265,760    548,159          0    948,504
33    Allred        4,605,512  3,133,554          0  1,471,957
33    Hafeez          352,030    183,954          0    168,076
34    Gonzalez      1,769,880    764,358          0  1,287,581
35    M-Moyes          61,001     48,608     30,000     12,392
35    Lira             83,192      5,370          0     24,248
35    Garcia          100,773     19,080     58,070     81,692
38    McDonough        36,363     24,858    113,239     34,204
38    Hunter          100,947     52,956          0     47,990
38    Courts            3,605      3,354          0        154

Jasmine Crockett’s Senate report shows that she raised all of her money between December 8 when she formally entered the race and December 31. She also raised a ton for her Congressional report, and transferred most of it over. Colin Allred does have two filings, one from before he dropped out of the Senate race and entered CD33 and one for CD33, where he transferred most of his Senate fund balance. James Talarico has definitely lived up to his fundraising promise.

Caitlin Rourk had previously filed a report for CD31 but is now listed as a candidate for CD10. Terry Virts was still a Senate candidate as of the October filing but is now in CD09; he had no other reports visible. Rep. Al Green is of course the most prominent person to move from one race to another, as he is now in CD18. Reps. Marc Veasey and Lloyd Doggett are retiring so I’m not going to track their activity anymore; Doggett has over $6 million on hand, while Veasey has over $800K, and I sincerely hope they both spend a bunch of their stashes in this cycle.

There are some new names here, reflecting more recent filings, and a couple of others that I’m not following anymore. Outside of CD15, where both candidates have raised and/or self-funded quite well, I’m not yet seeing the same kind of activity that we saw in 2018, when there were candidates with over $250K raised in five different Republican-held seats at this point in the cycle. I hope that after the SD09 upset and with everything else going on, we’ll begin to see some real money being raised in CDs 09 and 35, both of which are well within reach of being held by Dems despite the mid-decade gerrymander, as well as potential stretch targets elsewhere. The Republicans did not dummymander themselves – don’t believe anyone who tells you they did – but if there really is a significant swing towards Democrats then there are some seats now held by Republicans, including a few open seats, that would at least be on the fringe of competitiveness. We should be putting pressure on them everywhere.

I hope the April reports tell us more. It’s not too late to do some catching up. Let me know what you think.

Related Posts:

This entry was posted in Election 2026 and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *