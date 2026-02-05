Interview with Lawrence Allen

For our third and final candidate in HD131, we have once again a familiar name. Lawrence Allen is the previous member of the SBOE in District 4, serving multiple terms beginning in 2004 where he succeeded his mother, Rep. Alma Allen, in that seat. Allen is a former teacher, assistant principal, and principal of Jesse H. Jones High School. He was the director of special projects in HISD and is a member of the Houston Association of School Administrators. He ran for HD26 in Fort Bend in 2020; I interviewed him for that primary, which you can listen to here. He’s back for another run at the Lege and you can listen to that interview here:

You can find links to all my interviews and Q&As at the world famous Erik Manning spreadsheet, which has other information about candidates and races. As sometimes happens I end up doing more interviews than I originally thought I’d do, and I’ve got one of them for tomorrow and two more for next week, along with the two I’d done for HCDP Chair. As always, let me know what you think.

