Interview with Danny Norris

And here’s that bonus interview I mentioned yesterday. If you’ve been frustrated by the state takeover of HISD, you’ve probably hoped someone would run against the architect of the bill that allowed for the takeover, longtime Rep. Harold Dutton. Danny Norris did that in 2024 and he’s back to try it again. Norris is a former HCDE Trustee, the first African-American to serve as that Board’s President, and now serves as Senior Assistant City Attorney for Houston. I interviewed him for his 2024 race against Rep. Dutton, which you can listen to here, and you can listen to what we talked about this time here:
You can find links to all my interviews and Q&As at the world famous Erik Manning spreadsheet, which has other information about candidates and races. Next week I will have two more bonus interviews along with the two I’d done for HCDP Chair. As always, let me know what you think.