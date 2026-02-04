Endorsement watch: Chron goes full stathead for Talarico

Someone on the Chron editorial board is a big baseball fan, because they go right to stats analogies to endorse James Talarico in the Democratic primary for US Senate.

If you want to understand why we recommend state Rep. James Talarico in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, you have to remember what it was like to be an Astros fan in 2014.

The team was barreling toward its third straight 100-loss season. Seats were empty. Tickets were cheap. Only the most die-hard supporters were paying attention to the last-ros, disast-ros, best days were in the past-ros.

Fast-forward three years and a Houston Strong crowd packed Minute Maid Park, roaring through a five-hour slugfest as the Astros toppled the Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series before going on to win the best of seven.

How did a perennial loser become a champion?

That’s a question Texas Democrats should be asking themselves. The party hasn’t won a statewide race in more than a quarter-century.

The answer, at least in baseball: The Astros did whatever it took to win.

They broke with the past. They tore down the roster, invested in young talent, leaned into data, and stopped confusing loyalty with effectiveness.

Democrats should take notes.

Stop running candidates who excite the base but lose in the general. Give up on the illusion that demographics is destiny. Do whatever it takes to secure the narrow plurality required to win in November. And lean into the metrics.

On that topic, the national data is clear: Moderate candidates, if they can make it out of primaries, enjoy a small but notable general election advantage over their more ideological counterparts. And Talarico, 36, is running as an inspiring yet pragmatic reformer. His chief opponent, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, 44, is a prominent member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.