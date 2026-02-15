Weekend link dump for February 15

“You Don’t Need an Emergency Fund. You Need an Abortion Fund.”

The original ‘wine moms’ are in Ohio. They’re mobilizing to support Haitians in Springfield.

And along those lines, from Cup of Coffee News:

Springfield, only being a fraction of the size of the Twin Cities, will inevitably organize its resistance to Trump’s Gestapo in different ways than Minnesota did. To date, this is what I could find as far as groups and resources who are doing the organizing: The Ohio Immigrant Alliance has a number of resources specifically aimed at helping Haitians in Springfield;

G92 Springfield, the leading “boots-on-the-ground” volunteer community organization that was mentioned in that New York Times article, is accepting donations. If you would like to get involved in volunteering, you can send an email to them at advocacy@ohiog92.org. The Reddit thread where I found their information says, “they are quick to respond, and can route you to the right chat.”

The Haitian Support Center has created an emergency fund to help families affected by the end of protected status;

Springfield United Way Unity is accepting donations targeted to critical social services for Springfield’s Haitian families; and

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization focused on caring for the poor, has a Springfield-dedicated assistance fund The folks behind these efforts have strongly suggested that people who wish to donate to the cause in Springfield focus on financial aid over material goods, as locals are better able to attend to material needs than outsiders are. Also: if you’re not from the area and you do find yourself in chats, forums, and other virtual gatherings related to Springfield, please try to do more listening than talking as there is always a risk of too much noise, as it were, that can interfere with operations. The people of Springfield need outside help, not outside leadership.

I will repeat what I said last time about Minnesota:

“The two major immigrant-run organizations who are resisting ICE are Unidos MN and Monarca. They are the true front lines. If folks are looking for specific places to donate to, Stand With Minnesota is a clearinghouse for ways to help.”

“In almost every instance, President Donald Trump’s administration blamed the injured and dead for the shooting within hours of the incident, raising questions about whether federal officials can fairly and objectively investigate their own. Legal experts and advocates for immigrants say this apparent lack of accountability demands that local authorities step up and exercise their power to investigate and prosecute federal agents who break state laws — from battery to murder.”

Here are your 2025 AI Darwin Award winners, in which the founders may have “accidentally stumbled upon the first working demonstration of human-AI alignment”.

“Let me explain and offer some advice about what needs to be done to address these threats and the role each of us can play in that effort.”

“But what’s being cut isn’t excess. It’s the space where thinking had enough time to matter—and that’s worth something.”

“If you are experimenting with OpenClaw, do not do it on a company device. Full stop. […] If you have already run OpenClaw on a work device, treat it as a potential incident and engage your security team immediately.”

“We’ve been banging our heads against the wall, trying to think of the new “it” thing our customers want. At one point, somebody suggested improving our product, but then we thought of something better—something totally groundbreaking, something absolutely huge. We should implement a terrible AI system.”

“This is the story of an extraordinary effort by the second Trump administration to shape our ideas about who and what men and women are—a campaign that began with the targeting of trans people but has vast implications for the rights of cisgender people as well.”

“In other words, pretty much every major advancement for women’s rights and freedom is a problem. And whether it’s eradicating “cheap and ubiquitous” access to contraception or appointing family court judges hostile to divorce, Heritage has the answer.”

“How many court actions does it take to stave off a Trump-led fiscal attack on a state he considers too blue? The answer may be unknowable. But in the case of an attempt to freeze billions of dollars in federal funds that help kids and their families, including those in California, it is at least two.”

Yes, there was an actual wedding during the Bad Bunny halftime show.

“Pete Hegseth, perhaps the most thuggish, toadying, all-around underqualified secretary of defense in the job’s nearly 80-year history, has now shown himself to be the most institutionally destructive as well.”

RIP, Greg Brown, founding guitarist for the band CAKE.

They don’t make Olympic medals like they used to, apparently.

“What you can see is that ICE and the whole dominationist infrastructure and political movement that backs it are working to create a totally stacked information terrain. You can’t know who the ICE agents are. But they can absolutely know who you are, even if you’re not a known person at all. It really is exactly the “secret police” framework most assume.”

“Director Paul Thomas Anderson and Jonny Greenwood, the Radiohead guitarist who wrote the score for Anderson’s film Phantom Thread, are demanding their music be removed from the new Melania documentary.”

“Mangled and bent, the Louvre heist’s surviving treasure is undergoing ‘complete restoration’”.

“President Trump has made access to Greenland’s vast reserves of critical minerals a focus of ongoing negotiations. But experts say the U.S. is underestimating the difficulties of mining in a rapidly changing Arctic region that is warming faster than anywhere else on Earth.”

RIP, Ron Teasley, one of the last two surviving Negro League players and a longtime Detroit public school teacher.

RIP, James Van Der Beek, actor best known for Dawson’s Creek.

RIP, Bud Cort, actor best known for Harold and Maude.

“we need to talk about that Ring Super Bowl ad“.

“And that’s the lesson of a cruise, I think: A dream home doesn’t need a spacious primary bath or walk-in pantry. What matters even more than a grand entryway or a two-car garage is space and time to gather with people we love, and people we haven’t met yet.”

“All Olympic curling stones come from this Scottish island. Here’s how they’re made”.

Good riddance.

Related Posts: