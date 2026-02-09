Fort Worth ISD loses its appeal

The takeover is now official.

Fort Worth ISD trustees lost their legal fight to stop the state takeover of the district Thursday, clearing the way for Texas’ education commissioner to install new leadership over the city’s largest school system.

A state administrative court ruled in favor of the Texas Education Agency, concluding no factual disputes would justify overturning Commissioner Mike Morath’s decision.

The ruling upholds Morath’s decision to take control of the nearly 70,000-student district after trustees sought to block the intervention in November. The outcome brings months of uncertainty to an end.

The administrative law judges’ order can’t be appealed. The final decision explaining the order is expected within 30 days.

District leaders pushed back on the ruling, calling the loss “deeply disappointing.”

Board president Roxanne Martinez argued the judges disregarded the meaningful progress taking place throughout FWISD and the voices of families and voters who believe in local leadership.