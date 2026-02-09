Interview with Mike Doyle

As of today, it’s one week and one day until early voting starts in the 2026 primaries. Kind of snuck up on us, hasn’t it? I’ve got a full week of interviews for you, in part because I’ve done some later ones that weren’t originally on the schedule. First up will be the two candidates for HCDP Chair, beginning with the incumbent, Mike Doyle. Doyle is a trial attorney and partner in his own firm. He took over as HCDP Chair after Odus Evbagharu stepped down and had what I thought was an “>appropriately ambitious plan for the 2024 election that obviously didn’t quite work out the way we would have liked. He was elected by the precinct chairs then, he was unopposed in 2024, so this is the first time he’s faced the primary electorate. This interview took place in December, as I did my best to load up during the holidays when I have the time, so if you’re wondering why I didn’t ask about thus-and-such recent events, it’s probably because it hadn’t happened yet. Here’s the conversation:

PREVIOUSLY :

Terry Virts – CD09

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09

Melissa McDonough – CD38

Theresa Courts – CD38

Marvalette Hunter – CD38

Annise Parker – Harris County Judge

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge

Matt Salazar – Harris County Judge

Audrie Lawton Evans – Harris County Attorney

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney

Erik Wilson – HD131

Staci Childs – HD131

Lawrence Allen – HD131

Danny Norris – HD142

You can find links to all my interviews and Q&As at the world famous Erik Manning spreadsheet, which has other information about candidates and races. I’ve got the two HCDP Chair candidates plus three more Congressional candidates this week, and I’ll have one more interview on Monday. Let me know what you think.

