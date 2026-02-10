Interview with Traci Gibson

You have to go all the way to the bottom of the ballot in a primary year to get to the race for Party Chair. It’s been a non-issue most cycles recently – I think the last real challenge to a sitting Party Chair was while Lane Lewis was Chair – but we have a competitive race this time around. Traci Gibson is an attorney who has volunteered for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and served as President of the Houston Lawyers Association. She is a precinct chair an Executive Board Member of the Houston Black American Democrats. I didn’t know her before she became a candidate for Chair, but then I didn’t know Mike Doyle before he became a candidate for Chair in 2023, so there you have it. This interview was also conducted in December, so as before if you’re wondering why I didn’t ask her about That Thing That Happened, it’s almost certainly because it hadn’t happened yet. Here’s what we talked about:

You can find links to all my interviews and Q&As at the world famous Erik Manning spreadsheet, which has other information about candidates and races. Next up will be three more Congressional candidates this week, and one more interview on Monday. Let me know what you think.

