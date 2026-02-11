I’ve said before that the Republican-pushed mid-decade redistricting was partly about getting more Republican seats in Congress, but also partly about reducing Democratic power, especially for communities of color. You can see that in the destruction of CD09. That also had the effect of moving a lot of Black voters into CD29, which presented a challenge to incumbent Rep. Sylvia Garcia and an opportunity for a candidate who wanted to maintain having two Black members of Congress from the Houston area. That candidate is Jarvis Johnson, who served three terms in Houston City Council for District B, and four terms in the Lege in HD139. I’ve interviewed him several times before, most recently in 2024 when he ran for SD15, losing a close race in the primary runoff to Sen. Molly Cook. I reached out to Rep. Garcia’s office to set up an interview with her as well – I have also interviewed her more than once in the past, most recently in 2013 when she won a special election in SD06 to succeed the late Mario Gallegos – but we were not able to make it happen. Here’s my interview with Jarvis Johnson for this election:

You can find links to all my interviews and Q&As at the world famous Erik Manning spreadsheet, which has other information about candidates and races. Two more Congressional candidates this week, and one more interview on Monday. Let me know what you think.

