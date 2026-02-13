Interview with Justin Early

I have one last Congressional interview for you, this one from outside Houston. CD31 became an unexpected battleground in 2018, as MJ Hegar turned a district that hadn’t been on anyone’s radar into a close fight against Rep. John Carter, who is now the oldest member of Congress from Texas. Justin Early is aiming for a repeat of that scenario this year. Early is an Army veteran who worked as a network admin for the Defense Intelligence Agency. He is currently a cybersecurity architect at Dell Technologies, and has been a Democratic precinct chair and 2008 Presidential delegate. I’m always happy to talk to a fellow cybersecurity nerd, I enjoyed this conversation, and you can hear all about it here:
You can find links to all my interviews and Q&As at the world famous Erik Manning spreadsheet, which has other information about candidates and races. We’re almost at the end of the line, which is to say almost at the start of early voting. I will have one more interview for you on Monday. Let me know what you think.