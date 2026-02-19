Texas blog roundup for the week of February 16

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Minnesota as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff interviewed three Congressional candidates: Todd Ivey in CD09, Jarvis Johnson in CD29, and Justin Early in CD31.

SocraticGadfly offered up Part 1 and Part 2, with further installments likely, of Noam Chomsky in the Epstein files, and Chomsky thoughts background at this tag.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project asked if Harris County can sue Trump over cuts to FEMA, why can’t Whitmire ever stand up to Trump or Abbott?

=========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

CultureMap and El Paso Matters mark the end of their cities’ Alamo Drafthouses.

Evil MoPac ranks Texas’ big cities, with a thumb on the scale for Austin.

The Texas Observer reports on ICE locking up longtime Texans who had been on a path towards legal status.

The Houston Press visits an “AI-powered baseball academy”.

Texas Public Opinion Research reveals how Democrats think they can win statewide.

G. Elliott Morris shows how low-information voters have moved strongly against Trump.

The Texas Signal notes that students continue to protest ICE despite Greg Abbott’s threats.

Related Posts: