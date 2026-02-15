ICE is buying up warehouses

In San Antonio.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Wednesday that the agency has purchased land and a facility in San Antonio to expand its detention operations, though officials declined to disclose the location of the property in question.

In a statement to the San Antonio Report, an ICE spokesperson said the purchase is part of a broader national effort to increase detention space.

“ICE purchased land and a facility in San Antonio,” the spokesperson wrote. ”These will not be warehouses — they will be very well structured detention facilities meeting our regular detention standards.”

The agency said the expansion is being carried out under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and is aimed at increasing capacity as immigration enforcement activity continues to increase nationwide.

“Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe,” the statement read. “It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and is actively working to expand detention space.”

The agency cited new federal funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill that has enabled the expansion of detention spaces to “keep these criminals off American streets before they are removed for good from our communities.”

[…]

City officials have said they are not required to be notified of private real estate transactions involving the federal government, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the reports.

The speculation surrounding Oakmont 410 prompted swift and vocal reactions from local and state leaders, many of whom strongly opposed the possibility of a detention facility in the area.

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert, whose precinct includes the Eastside property, issued a sharply worded statement Wednesday afternoon condemning the expansion of ICE detention centers.

“I am firmly opposed to this facility and have been one of the only elected officials in the nation to successfully block the establishment of these horrific detention centers — one in Universal City and another in San Antonio,” Calvert said.

Calvert compared the spread of detention facilities to tactics used by authoritarian regimes, arguing the expansion was not about immigration enforcement.

“None of this is about immigration. It’s about creating illegal exceptions everywhere. It’s about turning ICE into a secret state police that is permitted to do anything,” he said.” We will fight it, we will dissect those who are financially benefiting, and we will boycott them and hold them accountable under the law.”