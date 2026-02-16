Interview with Marcos Vélez

I promised you another interview this week. It turns out I’ll have two, so look for the other tomorrow, but for today I have a conversation with Marcos Vélez, one of the Democratic candidates for Lieutenant Governor. I met him at the December HCDP meeting, and he contacted me later about doing an interview. Vélez is a first-time candidate and labor leader with the United Steelworkers, where he has spent more than a decade bargaining with major corporations for safer conditions, fair pay, and stronger benefits. While he didn’t get the Chronicle endorsement in this race, he did get their respect, and he has received numerous other endorsements, from labor groups, the Houston LGBT Political Caucus, and more. Here’s what we talked about:
PREVIOUSLY:
Terry Virts – CD09
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09
Melissa McDonough – CD38
Theresa Courts – CD38
Marvalette Hunter – CD38
Annise Parker – Harris County Judge
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge
Matt Salazar – Harris County Judge
Audrie Lawton Evans – Harris County Attorney
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney
Erik Wilson – HD131
Staci Childs – HD131
Lawrence Allen – HD131
Danny Norris – HD142
Mike Doyle, HCDP Chair
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair
Jarvis Johnson, CD29
Todd Ivey, CD09
Justin Early, CD31
You can find links to all my interviews and Q&As at the world famous Erik Manning spreadsheet, which has other information about candidates and races. You may have noticed me mentioning “bonus” or “additional” interviews a lot lately, and I have one more to bring you tomorrow. I’ll leave a little mystery here, so tune in then to see who it is.