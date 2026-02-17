Interview with Rep. Sylvia Garcia

And here we are again with what I really do expect to be the last interview of the cycle. I’ll be back before we both know it with the District C special election and probably a couple of primary runoff elections, so the respite will be short. I did say that I had reached out to Rep. Sylvia Garcia‘s office for an interview, and as it sometimes happens that didn’t come together in the time I had initially allocated. And then as it also sometimes happens, I get a late response, and I’m happy to accommodate. Rep. Garcia has a long and distinguished resume, having served as Houston municipal court judge and City Controller, Harris County Commissioner, Texas State Senator, and since 2019 as the US Representative in CD29, succeeding Rep. Gene Green. I would have sworn I had interviewed her then, but 2018 was a busy year and I guess I decided to focus on flip opportunities. The most recent interview I did with her turns out to have been in 2013 when she was elected to SD06. Until now, of course, and you can listen to it right here:

You can find links to all my interviews and Q&As at the world famous Erik Manning spreadsheet, which has other information about candidates and races. And look, while I should know better than to say “never”, this really should do it for this cycle. There will be more soon enough. I hope all these interviews were helpful to you.

