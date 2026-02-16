Early voting for the 2026 primary starts tomorrow

Are you ready to vote?

March 3, 2026 – Primary Election Early Vote Centers will be open from Tuesday, February 17 – Friday, February 27 (Mon-Sat: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Sun: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.) Vote Centers will accept voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, Election Day The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is February 20. Click here for the application. Please fill it out, print it, and mail it to our office before the deadline. Visit our “What’s on my Ballot?” page and enter your name or address to see all the contests and candidates you are eligible to vote on! (You can bring handwritten notes or printed sample ballots to the voting booth; just be sure to take it with you when you leave.)

Early voting starts tomorrow and not today because today is Presidents Day, and we don’t vote on national holidays. This is almost always how it goes for the primaries.

Here’s a graphic of the relevant info you’ll need for voting:

Happy voting, check the Erik Manning spreadsheet for what you need to know about the candidates. I’ll give a list of all my interviews and Q&As tomorrow, including the extra special bonus interview that will run tomorrow. I’ll track the EV turnout levels as we go as well.

Related Posts: