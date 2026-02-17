All of my primary interviews and judicial Q&As for the 2026 primary

All in one convenient location, sorted by what kind of race it is, including today’s bonus interview. Give a listen to the candidates of interest and pay attention to those judicial races.

Also, too, as an added bonus, my pal and erstwhile blogging colleague Greg Wythe kicked the tires on a couple of AI transcription services for nine of these interviews, and they turned out to be pretty decent. They all needed some editing – these things are generally bad with proper names and acronyms and things like that – but overall they were readable. I don’t know if we’ll try this again, but I have had requests for transcriptions in the past, and since I have a few now I’m including them here. Let me know what you think, and thanks very much to Greg for doing the work.

INTERVIEWS:

Terry Virts – CD09

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09

Todd Ivey, CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election)

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29

Jarvis Johnson, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38

Theresa Courts – CD38

Marvalette Hunter – CD38

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Marcos Vélez, Lt. Governor – Transcript

Erik Wilson – HD131

Staci Childs – HD131

Lawrence Allen – HD131

Danny Norris – HD142 – Transcript

Annise Parker – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Matt Salazar – Harris County Judge

Audrie Lawton Evans – Harris County Attorney

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney

Mike Doyle, HCDP Chair – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

Here are some past interviews with other candidates who have contested primaries:

Laura Jones, CD08 (2022)

Marquette Greene-Scott, CD22 (2024)

Rhonda Hart, CD36 (2024; she was running for CD14 then)

Rep. Charlene Ward Johnson, HD139 (2024)

Rep. Mary Ann Perez, HD144 (2016)

I have interviews with Joe Jaworski and Rep. Hubert Vo but they’re each more than 15 years old, so I’m not listing them here. You can search the archives if you want to find them.

JUDICIAL Q&As

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Gordon Goodman, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Michael Adams-Hurta, Justice, Fourteenth Court of Appeals, Place 7

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Jimmie L. J. Brown, Jr, 270th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Katie Wilson, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court # 4

Judge Jim Kovach, Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 2

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

Jorge Garcia Diaz, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

Rustin Foroutan, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

James Hu, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #14

Once again I say, check these out, I do them because I find them to help me figure out who to vote for.

