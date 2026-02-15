UH/Hobby poll: Menefee 52, Green 28

Very interesting.

U.S. Rep. Christian Menefee holds a commanding lead over U.S. Rep. Al Green in the Democratic primary for Texas’ 18th Congressional District, according to a new University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs poll.

The survey, released days before early voting begins Feb. 17 for the March 3 Democratic primary, offers one of the first detailed snapshots of the race under newly redrawn congressional boundaries that have significantly reshaped the Houston-area district.

The poll of 1,000 likely Democratic primary voters shows Menefee leading Green 52% to 28%, with former Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards, who recently suspended her campaign, at 9% and Gretchen Brown at 1%. Ten percent of voters remain undecided. The survey was conducted Feb. 3–8.

The results point to the impact of the mid-decade redistricting carried out by the Texas Legislature last summer — changes that political analysts say are central to understanding the race’s trajectory.

Nearly two-thirds of likely Democratic primary voters in the redrawn 18th District previously lived in the old 9th Congressional District, which Green has represented for two decades. Another 28% lived in the old 18th District, which Menefee now represents after winning a special election earlier this month.

Among voters in the old 9th Congressional District, Menefee’s lead narrows to 43% to 36%. But among voters from the old 18th District, Menefee leads 70% to 13%.

Michael Adams, a political scientist at Texas Southern University, said the race is less about personality and more about geography.

“This race is really a story about how redistricting reshifts political competition in the Houston area,” Adams said. “The backdrop has to start with mid-decade redistricting.”

Adams said Menefee’s recent special election victory have also given him structural advantages.

“The special election sort of took him over the top,” Adams said.

While Green retains a base of support among voters from his former district, Adams said closing a 24-point gap would be difficult absent a major shift.

“Polls are only a snapshot,” Adams said. “But given this lead, it would take something significant to change the trajectory.”