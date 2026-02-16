HISD talking school closures again

Get ready, there’s no way this isn’t super messy.

Houston ISD’s state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles recommended Thursday that the district close 12 schools next fall, as it comes to terms with a decade-long enrollment decline and aging facilities.

While Miles promised in 2023 he wouldn’t close schools in his first two years, he told the board and the HISD community that the district could no longer delay the issue.

He proposed 12 school closures or consolidations, largely affecting elementary schools in his New Education System. The state-appointed Board of Managers is expected to vote on the proposal at its Feb. 26 meeting.

“I understand this news is difficult. Schools are more than buildings. They are places filled with history, relationships, and pride,” Miles said in a letter to the HISD community. “This decision was not made lightly, and our focus remains on ensuring every student has access to a strong, supportive, and opportunity-rich learning environment.”

[…]

This school year, HISD has lost 7,900 students — including nearly 4,000 immigrant students — compared to the previous academic year, according to data obtained by the Chronicle. State data shows that the rate of enrollment declines in HISD has accelerated in the first two years of the state takeover, particularly in schools under the New Education System that follow Miles’ targeted reforms.

Several Houston-area districts, including Aldine, Fort Bend and Spring ISDs, are considering — or have already approved — school closures or consolidations for the 2026-27 school year, as they deal with declining enrollment, lower birth rates, more competition from charters and other options and tight budgets.

At least three schools on Miles’ list have been previously slated for closure. Former HISD Superintendent Terry Grier proposed closing Port Houston and Nat Q. Henderson elementary schools and Fleming Middle in 2014. They were later removed from consideration due to community protest; the HISD board ultimately closed only one campus, Dodson Elementary.

In its November 2024 bond proposal, HISD proposed “co-locating” students at eight schools to seven existing campuses. But voters soundly rejected the $4.4 billion measure, which was largely seen as a referendum on Miles’ leadership.

In February 2025, Miles brought the issue back, saying school closures “must be considered” because HISD had lost 30,000 students in the past decade. But in November, HISD abruptly backed away from the idea, saying publicly that it would not close schools in the 2026-27 academic year, but that some future “consolidations” could be considered.

The district told school leaders in an internal email in November that it would “not bring a recommended consolidation list to the Board of Managers this academic year for closure in SY 26-27.”

On Thursday, Miles explained that his administration reversed course on closures due to structural issues, a “greater than expected” enrollment decrease, and a Facilities Condition Index ratio that changed dramatically over six months. FCI is a ratio used to evaluate a school’s need for repairs, maintenance, or replacement.

Miles said HISD “can’t fight time and facilities and aging and so what bothers me most now is that our schools that had the highest FCI, the poorest facilities are our underserved populations. That is fact … and that breaks my heart, because I think they should be community schools, but they’ve been losing enrollment for a long time, and the facility isn’t working.”

In Miles’ board presentation, HISD reported that 96 campuses have an FCI above 65% in 2026, which indicates “critical issues that would typically require a complete facility replacement.” He also reported that nearly 25% of campuses were operating below 50% of their total capacity this year.