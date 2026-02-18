Council approves bonds for GRB renovation and expansion

More big construction on its way.

Houston officials passed $2 billion in bonds to move forward with plans to expand the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The bonds – worth $250 million, $150 million, $1.3 billion and $300 million – were approved unanimously without discussion during the City Council’s Wednesday meeting.

Cash for the expansion will not come from Houston taxpayers. It will be fronted by the state’s portion of hotel occupancy taxes collected from visitors to the city’s hotels under a bill passed by Mayor John Whitmire during his time as a state senator.

The project was pitched as a way to “transform” the city’s downtown and East End while driving traffic to the convention center and surrounding businesses.

Officials have also said the expansion could help make the city more competitive as it prepares to host seven games in the FIFA 2026 World Cup and the Republican National Convention in 2028.

George R. Brown will be expanded to include a 700,000-square-foot GRB Houston South building that will house two exhibition halls, retail and restaurants. It will connect the building to the nearby Toyota Center through a 100,000-square-foot pedestrian plaza, effectively extending Avenida Plaza to Discovery Green.

Officials say the expansion will open in 2028, and remaining pieces would be completed by 2038.