Judicial Q&A: Judge Brian Warren

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

I am Judge Brian Warren, and I serve as the Presiding Judge of the 209th Criminal District Court in Harris County, Texas. I was first elected to this position in 2018 and am now seeking my third term.

Before taking the bench, I dedicated 17 years to criminal law practice—five years as an Assistant District Attorney prosecuting serious felonies in Harris County, where I never lost a case, and twelve years as a criminal defense attorney representing clients in cases ranging from DWI to capital murder. I tried approximately 75 cases as an attorney and have now presided over approximately 100 jury trials as a judge. This experience on both sides of the criminal justice system has profoundly shaped how I dispense justice today.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The 209th Criminal District Court has exclusive jurisdiction over felony criminal cases in Harris County. We handle the most serious criminal matters, including:

Capital murder cases (with potential death penalty)

Murders and manslaughters

Sexual assaults and aggravated sexual assaults (including cases involving children)

Aggravated robberies and burglaries

Drug manufacturing and distribution cases

Organized criminal activity

Serious violent felonies

Complex white-collar crimes

These cases involve significant constitutional issues, complex evidentiary questions, and profound impacts on victims, defendants, families, and the community. Each case requires careful attention to both legal soundness and fair treatment for all involved. The 209th is one of 29 felony criminal district courts in Harris County, and we typically manage hundreds of active cases at any given time.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

My main accomplishments fall into four categories:

Legal Excellence:

Never reversed by an appellate court in seven years—proving every decision is legally sound and defensible

Presided over approximately 100 jury trials, including multiple capital murder cases, complex sexual assault prosecutions, and serious violent felonies

Consistently rated as the highest-rated criminal judge by the Houston Bar Association

Named Texas Judge of the Year 2022 by the Texas Gang Investigators Association

Always ranked in the top three judges in every bar poll over seven years

Unprecedented Efficiency:

Reduced the court’s docket from 1,700 pending cases (the highest in Harris County) to the 700s (the lowest in 15 years)—and accomplished this dramatic reduction twice: before COVID-19 and again after the pandemic caused backlogs to balloon to 2,400 cases

Became the first Harris County judge to implement a federal-style docket control order—comprehensive case management that has become a model for other courts

Eliminated unnecessary court settings that wasted time and resources, so defendants and attorneys only appear when there’s actual business to conduct

Technological Innovation:

Transformed the court from operating entirely on paper (no computers, no digital files) to a fully digital operation with electronic filing, electronic motion forms, and remote appearance capabilities

This digital transformation enabled seamless transition to remote operations during COVID-19 while other courts struggled

The 209th now serves as the training ground for all district court clerks in Harris County because our systems and innovations work

Fighting for Fairness:

Joined the O’Donnell v. Harris County lawsuit as a sitting judge, challenging the unconstitutional wealth-based bail system that jails poor people while wealthy defendants walk free

Ruled against Governor Abbott’s unconstitutional pandemic bail restrictions, protecting defendants’ constitutional rights despite political risk

Make bond decisions based on evidence-based risk assessment—evaluating criminal history, community ties, and danger to public safety rather than ability to pay

Changed a transgender defendant’s name in our court system to her preferred name, demonstrating that dignity and respect apply to everyone

Only appoint Spanish-speaking attorneys to Spanish-speaking defendants, ensuring effective communication and representation

Actively supported my court reporter in organizing the first court reporter union in Harris County and sponsored the successful proposal for fair pay

National Recognition:

Selected by the United States Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security, and National Judicial College as one of only 24 judges nationwide to receive elite training at the National Computer Forensics Institute

Nominated by the Governor to serve on the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force, developing statewide judicial training curriculum for judges handling sexual assault cases

These accomplishments demonstrate that progressive values, operational excellence, and legal soundness go hand in hand. You don’t have to choose between fairness and efficiency, or between compassion and public safety—you can deliver all of them through experienced, thoughtful judicial leadership.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

Looking forward, I have several key goals:

Defend Judicial Independence: My top priority is continuing to make progressive, legally sound decisions that withstand both political pressure and appellate review. Governor Abbott is now targeting Harris County Democratic judges, threatening removal for bail decisions he disagrees with. I’ve already demonstrated my willingness to stand up to political pressure—I ruled against Governor Abbott’s unconstitutional pandemic bail restrictions and joined the lawsuit challenging wealth-based bail. Harris County needs judges who won’t be intimidated into abandoning fair practices, and my seven-year record of never being reversed on appeal provides the strongest defense against politically motivated attacks.

Continue and Expand Technology Innovation: I will continue expanding digital access by increasing the availability of electronic forms for attorneys, eliminating unnecessary mid-court delays and improving efficiency. I’ll also work toward greater data transparency by publishing quarterly statistics on bond decisions, case outcomes, and court operations to ensure accountability to the community.

Strengthen Community Relationships: I want to increase community outreach and education, particularly in underrepresented communities, by holding forums explaining court procedures, rights, and available resources. I’ll continue building relationships with community organizations and being accountable to the people we serve.

Model Progressive Criminal Justice: I want the 209th to continue serving as a model demonstrating that progressive approaches to criminal justice—fair bail, efficient case management, treating people with dignity, addressing root causes—work better than purely punitive approaches. When other jurisdictions consider reforms, they should be able to point to the 209th as proof that these approaches deliver results while maintaining public safety and legal soundness.

Expand Restorative Justice and Treatment Programs: I hope to support and expand diversion programs, restorative justice approaches for appropriate cases, and connections to treatment and services rather than just incarceration. Many defendants need help with addiction, mental health, or economic challenges—addressing these root causes serves justice better than warehousing people and expecting different results.

The bottom line: I will continue doing what I’ve done for seven years—delivering efficient, fair, progressive justice while maintaining the highest legal standards. But I’ll also expand innovative programs like the DWI sober court that can serve as models for other courts across Texas.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is critically important for several reasons:

Republican Attacks on Judicial Independence: Governor Abbott and Texas Republicans are systematically attacking judicial independence in Harris County. Through Proposition 12, Abbott now controls the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with the power to remove judges for bail decisions he disagrees with. He has been explicit about targeting “activist judges” who make fair bail decisions. New laws have expanded “official misconduct” to specifically include bail violations.

This is a direct attack on Harris County’s Democratic judges who refuse to return to wealth-based detention and mass incarceration. Harris County voters elected progressive judges to implement progressive reforms—and Republicans in Austin are trying to overturn the will of Harris County voters by threatening to remove judges who won’t do their bidding.

Experience Matters More Than Ever: In this environment, Harris County desperately needs experienced judges who can make legally defensible decisions that withstand appellate review and political pressure. Inexperienced judges will make reversible errors, giving Abbott grounds for removal. Judges without credibility cannot defend progressive reforms effectively.

The contrast in this race could not be starker. I have 24 years of legal experience, 175+ jury trials, seven years of never being reversed, and the highest bar association ratings. My opponents are either grossly unqualified or have proven records of failure.

The Stakes for Criminal Justice: Criminal cases are too important to learn on the job. The 209th handles capital murder cases with potential death penalties, sexual assault cases requiring trauma-informed approaches, and hundreds of cases affecting working families and public safety. Defendants deserve experienced judges who understand trial practice and constitutional rights. Victims deserve judges who can deliver efficient justice and closure. The community deserves judges who balance public safety with fairness.

Progressive Values Under Threat: The reforms we’ve achieved in Harris County—ending wealth-based bail, reducing unnecessary incarceration, treating everyone with dignity, efficient case management—are all under attack. If we elect unqualified judges or allow Abbott to remove experienced Democratic judges, we’ll return to the dark ages of criminal justice: mass incarceration, jails filled with poor people awaiting trial, no accountability for efficiency, and justice only for those who can afford it.

This Race Sets Precedent: How this race turns out will signal whether Harris County voters will accept Republican interference in our local judiciary or whether we’ll stand firm in supporting experienced, progressive judges. It will determine whether qualifications and results matter, or whether simply filing for office is enough. It will show whether we value judicial excellence or tolerate mediocrity and failure.

The bottom line: This race determines whether Harris County continues moving forward with progressive, efficient, fair criminal justice—or whether we go backward to the failed policies of mass incarceration and wealth-based detention that Republicans are trying to force on us against the will of Harris County voters.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

People should vote for me because I combine three things Harris County needs in a judge: proven experience, demonstrated results, and the courage to stand up for progressive values even under political pressure.

Proven Experience: I have 24 years of legal experience devoted exclusively to criminal law—five years prosecuting serious felonies (never losing a case), twelve years defending people accused of crimes (trying 75 cases), and seven years as your judge (presiding over approximately 100 jury trials). I’m the only candidate who has handled death penalty cases from all three perspectives: prosecutor, defense attorney, and judge. This comprehensive experience provides insight into every aspect of criminal justice that my opponents simply do not possess.

In contrast, my opponents are either unqualified or failed judges:

Ysidra Kyles has handled only 11 criminal cases in Harris County in 14 years, works as a real estate agent, has never handled a murder, robbery, burglary, or drug case, and has never even been inside the 209th courtroom.

Robert Johnson was the second-lowest rated criminal judge when on the bench, had 78 different bailiffs demonstrating catastrophic management failure, and since leaving the bench has represented only 3 clients—with only 2 of his 29 former judicial colleagues willing to appoint him cases (and each only once).

Related Posts: