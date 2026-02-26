Texas blog roundup for the week of February 23

The Texas Progressive Alliance urges everyone to vote in the 2026 primary as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff rounded up all his interviews and Q&As for the primary cycle, including the late-breaking interview with Rep. Sylvia Garcia in CD29.

SocraticGadfly had a Texas environmental news roundup.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project posted about upcoming protest in Conroe regarding conditions at Texas ICE detention concentration camps. A local activist group & Harris County Democratic Club are co-organizers. Each day people realize while voting is essential, it won’t be enough.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Signal shows how Austin is fighting homelessness with tiny houses.

The Barbed Wire provided a detailed Ken Paxton scandal timeline.

The Dallas Observer examines the North Texas World Cup host committee’s draft plan for human rights issues.

The Bloggess recommends some books.

Texas Public Opinion Research investigates the real ideological landscape of the Texas Democratic Senate primary.

