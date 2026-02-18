A few primary resources for you

Early voting is underway, and there are a lot of races to think about. If you’re still pondering some of them, here are a few guides to help you along the way.

You can find all of the Houston Chronicle’s primary endorsements, for both parties, here. They’ve skimped on this a couple of times in the past, but not this time. Every race is covered. I linked to a few of these early on but couldn’t keep up with their pace. If you just want their Democratic endorsements, here they are in an easy to read and print format.

Other endorsement slates of interest:

Greater Heights Democratic Club

Houston GLBT Political Caucus

Texas Organizing Project

Progress Texas

Texas AFL-CIO

Austin Chronicle

Not all of these agree with each other, and I don’t agree with all of them, but that’s OK. It’s why we have elections. The point of these is to help you understand the thought process that goes into these endorsements.

Also, too, there’s my roundup of interviews and Q&As, which now features more interview transcripts. You want to hear what a bunch of candidates have to say for themselves, there you go.

And speaking of hearing what the candidates have to say for themselves, here’s that interview Stephen Colbert did with James Talarico, which was not allowed to be aired on CBS:

Here’s Colbert explaining what happened, and the Trib story about the whole thing. Jasmine Crockett had previously appeared on the Late Show, so it all seems fair. Unlike what the FCC did here, though in the end it might have been a boon for Talarico anyway.

