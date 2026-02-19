UH/Hobby poll: Parker 46, Plummer 25

I’m going to take the easy way out on this one and just point you to the source.

In the Democratic primary for the position of County Judge of Harris County, Annise Parker leads Letitia Plummer among likely voters by a 21 percentage point margin (46% to 25%), with Matt Salazar in third place with 5% and 24% undecided.

In the Democratic primary for the position of County Attorney of Harris County, 61% of likely voters are unsure how they would vote in the contest while 26% intend to vote for Abbie Kamin and 13% for Audrie Lawton Evans.

In the races for Harris County Democratic Party Chair and Harris County District Clerk, 77% and 82% of likely voters are unsure for whom they would vote for in these contests, respectively.

This year, Harris County voters are likely to cast about one out of every six votes in the Texas U.S. Senate Democratic primary. Among Harris County Democratic primary likely voters, Jasmine Crockett leads James Talarico by two percentage points, 45% to 43%, with 1% supporting Ahmad Hassan and 11% undecided.

In the Republican primary for the position of County Judge of Harris County, more than half (54%) of likely primary voters are unsure whom they would vote for, while 21% intend to vote for Orlando Sanchez, 10% for Marty Lancton, 7% for Aliza Dutt and 8% for three other candidates combined.

64%, 66% and 75% of likely Republican primary voters are unsure for whom they would vote for in the Harris County Republican primaries for County Clerk, Treasurer and Harris County Republican Party Chair, respectively.

About one out of every ten votes cast in the Texas U.S. Senate Republican primary will be cast by Harris County voters this year. Among these likely Harris County Republican primary voters, John Cornyn is in first place in the U.S. Senate primary with 32%, 5 percentage points ahead of Ken Paxton (27%) and 7 percentage points ahead of Wesley Hunt (25%), with 14% undecided.