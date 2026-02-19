An erratic look at Day One turnout in a few counties

Posted on February 19, 2026 by Charles Kuffner

I’d love to give you a full-ish look at Day One primary turnout around the state, but that data is harder to find than you might think. The current SOS interface for this is clunky and incomplete. You can be enthusiastic about Dem day one turnout based on the spotty data available so far – Tarrant County certainly looks good, though one is reminded that Republicans may be later to the polls than Dems, so don’t get too far ahead of yourselves. I promise, I’ll keep an eye on this and give it a couple of days to fill in so we can see where we’re at.

And as always, I like to provide some context to what we see. Numbers by themselves are lonely and may be misleading. Numbers in comparison to other numbers may tell us something. So with that in mind, here’s a very brief look at the Day One turnout figures from a few candidates, based on my previous post, that Twitter report, the SOS, and later on some county election site and frustrating Google searches. Here’s what Tuesday looked like:


County         Dem     Rep
==========================
Harris      13,527   9,579
Tarrant      8,361   6,526
Bexar        8,405   4,130 
Travis       8,241   2,411
Collin       2,580   3,220
Denton       3,349   4,434
Montgomery   1,127   4,168

The Tarrant number stood out to observers because Tarrant has historically voted more Republican in primaries. That earlier tweet had nice Day One comparisons with previous primaries. I don’t have daily EV data for anywhere but Harris County, so the best I can do is show you what the final turnout results looked like, with 2018 and 2022 as my bases for comparison:


County       18Dem    18Rep     22Dem    22Rep
==============================================
Harris     167,982  156,387   168,128  189,186
Tarrant     75,385  109,540    75,125  132,828
Bexar       86,761   69,695    96,957   89,015
Travis     113,070   39,177   109,737   41,099
Collin      34,669   66,078    36,895   81,141
Denton      27,025   49,474    27,566   69,018
Montgomery   9,701   48,921    10,758   72,606

The main takeaway here is that Dem turnout was basically flat in a lot of places, while Republican turnout grew just about everywhere. Based just on Day One, we’re headed for much better Dem turnout overall, and better but not as better Republican turnout. It’s way too early to extrapolate, but we can put a pin in this for later. There may even be a more expansive data set available by then. And in late-breaking news, the Day Two EV report is in, and Dems did even better than on Day One.


Year          Mail    Early     Total
=====================================
2018 Dem     6,251    6,976    13,227
2018 GOP     7,817    6,676    15,493
  
2022 Dem     3,487    9,444    12,931
2022 GOP     2,015   11,377    13,392

2026 Dem     1,559   25,704    27,263
2026 GOP     1,173   17,288    18,461

I’ll have some insights on who’s voting in the Dem primary later. For now, keep up the good work.

Related Posts:

This entry was posted in Election 2026 and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *