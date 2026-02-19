An erratic look at Day One turnout in a few counties

I’d love to give you a full-ish look at Day One primary turnout around the state, but that data is harder to find than you might think. The current SOS interface for this is clunky and incomplete. You can be enthusiastic about Dem day one turnout based on the spotty data available so far – Tarrant County certainly looks good, though one is reminded that Republicans may be later to the polls than Dems, so don’t get too far ahead of yourselves. I promise, I’ll keep an eye on this and give it a couple of days to fill in so we can see where we’re at.

And as always, I like to provide some context to what we see. Numbers by themselves are lonely and may be misleading. Numbers in comparison to other numbers may tell us something. So with that in mind, here’s a very brief look at the Day One turnout figures from a few candidates, based on my previous post, that Twitter report, the SOS, and later on some county election site and frustrating Google searches. Here’s what Tuesday looked like:

County Dem Rep ========================== Harris 13,527 9,579 Tarrant 8,361 6,526 Bexar 8,405 4,130 Travis 8,241 2,411 Collin 2,580 3,220 Denton 3,349 4,434 Montgomery 1,127 4,168

The Tarrant number stood out to observers because Tarrant has historically voted more Republican in primaries. That earlier tweet had nice Day One comparisons with previous primaries. I don’t have daily EV data for anywhere but Harris County, so the best I can do is show you what the final turnout results looked like, with 2018 and 2022 as my bases for comparison:

County 18Dem 18Rep 22Dem 22Rep ============================================== Harris 167,982 156,387 168,128 189,186 Tarrant 75,385 109,540 75,125 132,828 Bexar 86,761 69,695 96,957 89,015 Travis 113,070 39,177 109,737 41,099 Collin 34,669 66,078 36,895 81,141 Denton 27,025 49,474 27,566 69,018 Montgomery 9,701 48,921 10,758 72,606

The main takeaway here is that Dem turnout was basically flat in a lot of places, while Republican turnout grew just about everywhere. Based just on Day One, we’re headed for much better Dem turnout overall, and better but not as better Republican turnout. It’s way too early to extrapolate, but we can put a pin in this for later. There may even be a more expansive data set available by then. And in late-breaking news, the Day Two EV report is in, and Dems did even better than on Day One.

Year Mail Early Total ===================================== 2018 Dem 6,251 6,976 13,227 2018 GOP 7,817 6,676 15,493 2022 Dem 3,487 9,444 12,931 2022 GOP 2,015 11,377 13,392 2026 Dem 1,559 25,704 27,263 2026 GOP 1,173 17,288 18,461

I’ll have some insights on who’s voting in the Dem primary later. For now, keep up the good work.

