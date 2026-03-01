“Whatever one thinks about cryptocurrency, the federal government must update antiquated security procedures to protect its digital asset stockpile.”

“The federal prosecutor’s office in Minnesota has been gutted by a wave of career officials resigning or retiring over objections to Trump administration directives. Because of the turmoil, 12-time convicted felon Cory Allen McKay caught a break.” That’s “law and order” under Trump, baby.

“We Have Learned Nothing About Amplifying Morons”.

“If your union membership depends on global logistics, and you boost a candidate promising sweeping, economy-crushing tariffs while surrounding himself with rabid anti-union people, don’t be surprised when the fallout lands on your own members.”

“It happened at the perfect time when Netflix was saying yes to so many things. The industry’s just not like that anymore.”

“I was like a karate kicking cowardly lion. And I remember I was like 14 or 15 and I was like, ‘I don’t know a lot about the world, but this is a bad idea and it should not be made.’”

“Way back in 2011, the Girl Scouts navigated trans inclusion with little uproar or backlash. How they did it offers a road map out of the mess we face today.”

“Russia continues to bomb Ukraine’s fossil-fueled power plants, leaving much of the nation shivering during a brutal winter. But Ukraine’s new emphasis on developing decentralized power — from solar panels to wind turbines — is advancing an unexpected green energy transition.”

Sparky 2028.

Everything you wanted to know about Nazgul the wolfdog but were afraid to ask.

“Some time before I was born, America’s finest comedic minds decided it would be really funny if we all pretended that there was no greater idea than the notion that all people had inalienable rights, and that there could be no cause more noble than any effort to protect those rights for others. I, perhaps the biggest Bozo in the United States, totally missed that they were kidding.”

“Okay so by now, you know Epstein trafficked children. A lot of them. You know he collected scientists and princes and Harvard professors like they pokémon. You know he had an island. But what I didn’t know and what I’ve been piecing together over the last few weeks while reading hundreds of his emails (and taking breaks because of my gag reflux) is how involved he was in the online machinery that’s been radicalizing young men for over a decade. The same guy running a child sex trafficking operation was also deeply embedded in the networks that built 4chan’s /pol/, that funded gamer culture, that turned male loneliness into a political weapon. Epstein wasn’t just a predator with a plane. He was also extremely online. And his fingerprints are all over the infrastructure that taught a generation of isolated young men that women were the enemy.”

“How Epstein’s influence shaped the exclusion of women in STEM”.

I for one would rather party with Flavor Flav than attend the State of the Union. And I too am glad that Flavor Flav exists.

RIP, Robert Carradine, actor best known for Revenge of the Nerds and Lizzie McGuire.

“The lesson isn’t that athletes should avoid recognition by political figures or avoid politics altogether. It’s about understanding The Game. When lawmakers bask in their championship glow, they gain more than the winners do. Power loves being in the vicinity of victory. It absorbs the thrill and the innocence – the easy patriotism – and redistributes it in a propagandized manner.”

You want some State of the Union fact checks? There you go.

RIP, Katherine Short, social worker and daughter of Martin Short.

Naming a snowplow Abolish ICE? You’re beautiful, Chicago.

RIP, Rev. Raymond Earl Judd, Jr, chaplain emeritus at Trinity University, and a real mensch. Rest in peace, Rev. Judd.

RIP, Sondra Lee, Broadway actor, dancer, director, and more who originated the roles of Tiger Lily in Peter Pan and Minnie Faye in Hello, Dolly!.

RIP, Oliver “Power” Grant, co-founder and producer of Wu Tang Clan.

“Trump’s tariffs likely cost you hundreds of dollars. Will you get a refund?” (Spoiler: Almost certainly no, and if you did it would be “pennies on the dollar”.)

“Having this job gives you magic Santa Claus powers to bring joy to people. And you can’t use your Santa Claus powers all the time, to bring joy to everybody. But occasionally, you can go full Santa Claus.”

RIP, Bruce Froemming, longtime MLB umpire.

“The Epstein of it all aside, it’s worth asking, as some doctors are: Is his body of work worth engaging with? Outlive, which spent 131 weeks on the New York Times hardcover nonfiction bestseller list, has allowed Attia to evangelize widely about how to “extend your lifespan by a decade and your healthspan possibly by two,” as he puts it, via a research-backed plan that revolves around frequent and extensive medical testing and optimizing exercise, diet, sleep, and emotional health. But what I found when I dug into the nearly 500-page tome is that we never should have listened to Attia in the first place.”

“The Millers are part of a new surge of American nurses, doctors, and other health care workers moving to Canada, and specifically British Columbia, where more than 1,000 U.S.-trained nurses have been approved to work since April. As the Trump administration enacts increasingly authoritarian policies and decimates funding for public health, insurance, and medical research, many nurses have felt the draw of Canada’s progressive politics, friendly reputation, and universal health care system.”

“Donald Trump Got Exactly What He Wanted Out of the U.S. Men’s Hockey Team”.

“It’s official. I can eat more hot dogs than any tech journalist on Earth. At least, that’s what ChatGPT and Google have been telling anyone who asks. I found a way to make AI tell you lies – and I’m not the only one.”

RIP, Neil Sedaka, singer and songwriter whose hits included “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do”, “Calendar Girl”, and “Love Will Keep Us Together”, member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

