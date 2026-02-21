Hearing held on Maria Rojas’ injunction appeal

Keeping a close eye on this.

Attorneys for Maria Rojas, the Texas midwife accused of providing illegal abortions, asked an appeals court to reverse a temporary injunction that prevents her from practicing medicine while her landmark case moves through the justice system.

The arguments made in front of the Texas 15th Court of Appeals have no direct bearing on the criminal case involving Rojas. Rather, the hourlong hearing was an early opportunity for her lawyers to attack the work done by the Texas Attorney General’s Office in the first-of-its-kind prosecution under Texas’ 2022 law that created a near-total ban on abortion.

Marc Hearron, Rojas’ attorney and the interim associate director of litigation for the Center for Reproductive Rights, told the justices that the AG’s office hadn’t done enough to prove that an abortion even happened in order to get a court’s injunction.

In filings leading up to arguments, Rojas’ attorneys said the AG’s office was relying on anonymous tips and the observations of a Medicaid fraud investigator who staked out her clinics for their charges. Among other things, they argued that the drugs Rojas is alleged to have given women had legal uses, including treating miscarriages.

Much of the hearing involved technical legal arguments.

Hearron focused on arguments that Waller County District Judge Gary Chaney didn’t include specifics about Rojas’ alleged conduct or the injunction against her when he issued his ruling.

“The order is devoid of any underlying facts,” Hearron said.

Jeffrey Stephens, an assistant solicitor general, argued that the injunction was within the state’s authority and that the injunction was in the state’s interest in stopping abortions from happening.

Prosecutors said in charging documents that Rojas was using other people’s names to prescribe medications. One of her employees, a Cuban national, allegedly admitted to acting as a doctor, even though he was not licensed in the United States.

There was no testimony or new evidence presented during the hearing.

Chief Justice Scott Brister and Justices Scott Field and April Farris occasionally interrupted the attorneys as they delivered their arguments. At one point, Field said that the court record arguing why Rojas should be subject to an injunction was “very thin on the evidence.”

“There’s not a lot there,” Field said, and suggested the trial court should have explained the merits of the injunction in its order. “Isn’t that the very type of case where we need a trial court to explain why there’s a probability of success?”