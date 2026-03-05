Texas blog roundup for the week of March 3

The Texas Progressive Alliance congratulates the winners of the primary elections and is ready for November as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looked at the most recent pre-primary polls of the Democratic race for US Senate.

SocraticGadfly asked rhetorically what HAVE Texas Republicans accomplished in the past 25 years?

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said Republican Houston Councilmember Julian Ramirez left his Republican Party & himself off his list of top election security threats in Harris County.

Saraí Bejarano explains why they are fighting to protect Hispanic Serving Institutions in Texas.

The Texas Observer talks to Sen. Sarah Eckhardt about how to put the Comptroller’s office back on a good path.

Tom Palladino and Linda Mais urge better support for caregivers.

Deceleration has a kickass “Smash Fascism” playlist for you.

The TSTA Blog wonders how the State Board of Education would handle the social studies curriculum standards post-Trump.

The Barbed Wire analyzed 300 Texas accounts on a white supremacist dating site.

