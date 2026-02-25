2026 primary early voting Day Eight: Beyond the point of comparison

We are eight days into early voting, past both of the Mondays that made daily comparisons to past elections a challenge, and you know what? It doesn’t matter anymore, because the early vote total in Harris County so far is now far greater than the final EV totals from either 2018 or 2022, and are on pace to shoot past the final overall vote totals before the end. So I’m just going to give you a comparison with those final totals and go from there.

Here are the final daily EV reports for the 2022 and 2018 primaries. And here are the final turnout numbers:

2022 turnout:

Dem = 168,128

GOP = 189,186

2018 turnout:

Dem = 167,982

GOP = 156,387

Here’s the Day Eight EV report for this year, and the comparisons:

Year Mail Early Total ===================================== 2018 Dem 16,532 52,344 68,876 2018 GOP 18,848 47,298 66,146 2022 Dem 13,713 82,342 96,055 2022 GOP 9,684 96,439 106,123 2026 Dem 5,551 114,729 120,280 2026 GOP 3,245 68,910 72,155

Dems still have about 13K outstanding mail ballots, while the GOP has about 6K. Forty-nine percent of Dem voters had voted in zero or one of the last three Dem primaries. About 36 percent were under fifty years old. Fifty-nine percent were women (latter three stats courtesy of Erik Vidor’s analysis as of Sunday’s vote; Levi Asher’s dashboard has more details).

That’s what I’ve got for now. KUT spoke to a few early voters about what is motivating them to the polls. Chris Tackett has more Tarrant County numbers. I’ll be back with more as I get it. Have you voted yet?

