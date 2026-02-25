2026 primary early voting Day Eight: Beyond the point of comparison

Posted on February 25, 2026 by Charles Kuffner

We are eight days into early voting, past both of the Mondays that made daily comparisons to past elections a challenge, and you know what? It doesn’t matter anymore, because the early vote total in Harris County so far is now far greater than the final EV totals from either 2018 or 2022, and are on pace to shoot past the final overall vote totals before the end. So I’m just going to give you a comparison with those final totals and go from there.

Here are the final daily EV reports for the 2022 and 2018 primaries. And here are the final turnout numbers:

2022 turnout:

Dem = 168,128
GOP = 189,186

2018 turnout:

Dem = 167,982
GOP = 156,387

Here’s the Day Eight EV report for this year, and the comparisons:


Year          Mail    Early     Total
=====================================
2018 Dem    16,532   52,344   68,876
2018 GOP    18,848   47,298   66,146
  
2022 Dem    13,713   82,342   96,055
2022 GOP     9,684   96,439  106,123

2026 Dem     5,551  114,729  120,280
2026 GOP     3,245   68,910   72,155

Dems still have about 13K outstanding mail ballots, while the GOP has about 6K. Forty-nine percent of Dem voters had voted in zero or one of the last three Dem primaries. About 36 percent were under fifty years old. Fifty-nine percent were women (latter three stats courtesy of Erik Vidor’s analysis as of Sunday’s vote; Levi Asher’s dashboard has more details).

That’s what I’ve got for now. KUT spoke to a few early voters about what is motivating them to the polls. Chris Tackett has more Tarrant County numbers. I’ll be back with more as I get it. Have you voted yet?

Related Posts:

This entry was posted in Election 2026 and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *