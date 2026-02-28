Appeals court denies Paxton’s attempt to block Harris County Immigrant Legal Services Fund

Another L for our boy Kenny.

The Fifteenth Court of Appeals on Tuesday struck down Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s effort to halt Harris County’s legal fund to defend undocumented immigrants in court.

While the letter appears to be a legal win for Harris County, justices concluded that the opinion won’t prevent the state from continuing to argue that the county’s Immigrant Legal Services Fund is a violation of the state’s constitution.

The state appealed the ruling after a Harris County judge in December rejected Paxton’s attempt to shutter the program. In its appeal, the state argued the legal defense fund constitutes unconstitutional grants of public funds to private entities and serves no public purpose.

Harris County attorneys fought that notion and argued that the program — which was approved by the Harris County Commissioners Court in 2021 on a party-line vote — strengthens the economy and keeps families together.

The justices’ letter on Tuesday asserts the program has operated for nearly five years with no apparent objection or controversy.

“The state has yet to produce proof that, despite several years in operation, the program has resulted in any actual harm to residents of Harris County or the state,” according to the letter.

Harris County Attorney Jonathan Fombonne on Tuesday said the county has a clear authority to continue operating the program.

“This is an important win for Harris County and the families who rely on this program,” Fombonne said. “The court recognized that the attorney general’s claims don’t match the facts. This program has operated responsibly for years and continues to serve a legitimate public purpose.”

The justices’ letter says that under the gift clause, the county can not make a ‘no-strings-attached’ payment of public funds to private legal service providers — “but that does not appear to be the case here.”

The county’s contracts require providers to document client eligibility, and providers have to submit monthly invoices detailing services rendered, according to the letter.