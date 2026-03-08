Weekend link dump for March 8

“Poppycock. She’s doing none of those things. She’s writing science fiction which will be used by a mathematical equation to alter the statistical likelihood of a computer program choosing some tokens rather than other tokens as its output. Saying that any of this is teaching a chatbot philosophy is like calling yourself a psychiatrist because you thought about Oedipus while jacking off.”

“Trump’s War on National Park Signs Is Even Dumber Than You Think”.

“Looksmaxxing Is Just Mar-a-Lago Face For Men“.

“Pretty consistently for the last few rounds of the dietary guidelines updates, Americans have been a little short on calcium, potassium, fiber and vitamin D. Protein was not and has never been in that list of things that we’re short of.”

“The place on Earth from which you can, in theory, see further than any other is between an unnamed Himalayan ridge near the Indian-Chinese border and Pik Dankova in Kyrgyzstan. It is just over 530km.” You can see all the views in the world here.

“I think it’s worth operating from the premise that we are seeing a step-change in what [AI] tools can be used for. But it does mean we should keep in mind that the experience of early adopters — the people who are most enthused by coding agents — is probably dissimilar to the normies. This thing can be revolutionary for coders and entrepreneurs, while still being nothing like the social revolution they imagine is in the offing. It feels very much like Neal Stephenson overestimating the social contagion of the Linux revolution circa 1999. It can be a lightning bolt within one sector of the economy, but still limited to people with a very specific set of tastes and preferences.”

“Bills introduced in recent weeks in the legislatures of at least four Democratic-led states would impose long-term consequences on new ICE employees by rendering them ineligible for jobs in law enforcement, public education, and, in their most expansive form, the entire state civil service.”

“In addition to its human horrors, the Trump administration’s assault on immigrants living in the U.S. is having a chilling effect on people traveling here from outside the country. International travel to the U.S. is in a certifiable freefall, with nine straight months of decline in foreign visitors versus the year before.”

A long list of reasons why Dr. Phil sucked, and still sucks.

“Idaho considers an ‘apocalyptic’ choice for disabled people and families”. Spoiler alert, it’s all about the Big Beautiful Medicaid cuts.

“Surprise, You Might Be Canadian And Not Even Know It!”

Lock him up.

“That we are discussing the ins-and-outs of which random gamblers get paid out during an illegal war in which already hundreds of school children have been bombed to death feels like the type of grotesque sideshow that is only possible because the U.S. government is only interested in regulating its perceived political enemies, and which only feels possible because much of the American economy feels held together by cope and the gobs of money being thrown into AI, data centers, and gambling.”

“Let’s be clear here: Meta Glasses are awful, both for our right to privacy and for our species’ ability to separate itself from a cycle of corporate media monopolies that have made us addicted to their toxic algorithms.”

“When FBI Director Kash Patel fired a dozen FBI agents and staff last week for their role in the classified documents investigation of Donald Trump, he targeted an elite counter espionage unit that investigates threats from foreign adversaries and specializes in Iran, according to more than a half dozen sources with knowledge of the firings.”

RIP, Len Garry, guitarist who was Paul McCartney and John Lennon’s bandmate in The Quarrymen.

“But less than 24 hours later, the DOJ changed its mind, filing what can only be described as a “whoopsie, we take it back” motion. Is there any explanation or legal justification for this? Of course not.”

RIP, Lou Holtz, Hall of Fame college football coach who won a national championship at Notre Dame.

“Speaker Mike Johnson already faces an almost daily attendance problem with his slim House majority, and the Texas elections on Tuesday might have made that dynamic worse.

“Ukraine is prepared to send military experts to the Middle East to help the U.S. and its partners counter Iranian drones, the country’s president said this week.”

Would you like to buy a lightly used triceratops skeleton? Reasonably priced, as far as these things go.

Might The Bride! cause Oscar problems for Jessie Buckley as Norbit is supposed to have done for Eddie Murphy?

RIP, Bernard LaFayette, civil rights activist who did the risky groundwork for the voter registration campaign in Selma, Alabama, that culminated in the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

