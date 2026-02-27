2026 primary early voting Day Ten: One more day to go

One more time from Derek Ryan.

Turnout Comparison

Based on the data I have, here is where things stand through Wednesday:

-856,191 people have voted in the Republican Primary (4.6% of all registered voters). The Secretary of State is reporting 801,748 (more on the difference in a moment).

-988,406 people have voted in the Democratic Primary (5.3% of all registered voters). The SOS is reporting 883,903.

There are other outlets who report higher vote totals than me and some who have lower totals. Why is that? For starters, everyone is likely pulling the data at different times of the day and from different sources. For example, I’m pulling the data that is available from the Secretary of State’s website in the early afternoon. I also get some data directly from the county, mainly in the larger counties and from counties where I am involved in a race. In some cases, I have been able to include data which hasn’t posted to the SOS website. And then there are others who are pulling data directly from the top 40-50 counties. God bless those people…so many different file formats (Excel, csv, and yes, even pdf) and so many different formats within the files. That would drive me nuts.

Why am I going into all of that? Because there are still some counties that are unaccounted for in my reports. The actual totals are likely to be slightly higher than those listed here.

Projections

When looking at the last three primaries (2020, 2022, and 2024), nine days of early voting historically accounts for 35% of all votes cast. If the same is true this year, we could see some record breaking turnout numbers for both parties. Based on the total votes cast thus far and assuming those totals account for 35% of the final total, that would put us on pace for:

-2,446,260 votes cast in the Republican Primary.

-2,824,017 votes cast in the Democratic Primary.

I’m sure someone will correct me if I’m wrong, but I went back to 1980 and it appears the highest number of raw votes cast in the primary was in the 2008 Democratic Primary when 2,874,986 people voted. The 2016 Republican Primary is in second place with 2,836,488 votes cast. It’s possible we could see a new high this year. I’m sure you have noticed, those two elections were races were in presidential years and not midterms. As a reminder, in both 2008 and 2016, turnout was high because Texas was still in play in the presidential race. In short, we are in uncharted territory with turnout this high in a midterm election.

Voters by Age

I haven’t mentioned the age breakdown lately. The average age of a voter in the Republican Primary is 64 years old and the average age of a Democratic Primary vote is a little lower at 55. For comparison, the average age of a voter in the November 2024 election was 50.

Voters under the age of 30 only account for 2% of all votes cast in the Republican Primary and 10% in the Democratic Primary. On the other end of the spectrum, 24% of Democratic Primary voters and 41% of Republican Primary voters are age 70 and up.

The enthusiasm level appears to be very low amongst younger registered voters. Only 4% of eligible registered voters under 30 have voted this year. For comparison, 20% of registered voters age 70 and up have already voted.

Last Days of Early Voting

This week has seen around 100k people vote in each party’s primary each day:

Republican Primary

Monday: 90,864 votes cast

Tuesday: 106,538 votes cast

Wednesday: 105,258 votes cast

Democratic Primary

Monday: 103,704 votes cast

Tuesday: 116,853 votes cast

Wednesday: 121,578 votes cast

The last Thursday of early voting is usually the second busiest day of early voting. Around 130k people likely voted today in each party’s primary. And if you like to vote early to avoid the lines and you haven’t voted yet, I have bad news for you. We could possibly see 200k+ people vote in each party’s primary on Friday.