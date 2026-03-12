Texas blog roundup for the week of March 9

The Texas Progressive Alliance can’t believe we’re in another stupid war started by another stupid Republican president as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff did his initial analyses of the 2026 primaries.

SocraticGadfly had a roundup of coverage, reaction and issues with the first week of war in Iran, including callouts both of most mainstream media coverage and of actions and reactions by much of both duopoly political parties.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said with the primary over, we can get back to the more essential business of organizing ourselves.

===================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Audubon Texas is urging everyone to turn off all non-essential nighttime lighting on buildings and other structures from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night, to help migratory birds get where they’re going.

Bay Area Houston hopes you weren’t fooled by phony endorsement slates.

Pete von der Haar has seen this movie before.

Evil MoPac reran his 2025 Q&A with Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico.

Houstonia examines what it takes to be a Houston food influencer.

The Lone Star Project reminds us that John Cornyn is in a bad position no matter what happens with the possible Trump endorsement.

The Barbed Wire investigated the election day problems in Dallas County.

Related Posts: