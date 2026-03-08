The 1940 Air Terminal Museum has closed

This is a major bummer.

The 1940 Air Terminal Museum, a longstanding tribute to Houston’s aviation history, has closed because it was no longer economically sustainable, according to its president.

The museum is adjacent to Houston’s Hobby Airport. Karen Nicolaou, president and director of The Houston Aeronautical Heritage Society, the nonprofit that operates the museum, said she hopes the closure is temporary as a workable financial solution is sought.

“The museum has ceased operations at this time,” according a Facebook post. “Thank you to everyone who has contributed.”

[…]

The Houston Aeronautical Heritage Society nonprofit leases space in the old terminal building for the museum. She said the building is owned by Houston Airport System which reports to the city of Houston and the mayor’s office and it is governed by federal aviation regulations.

On March 6, 2019, the Houston Municipal Terminal Building was added to the National Register of Historic Places and is a recognized piece of history by the city of Houston.

As a nonprofit that leases the building, she said they face restrictions on where they can get their funding and how they use the space.

The final blow, Nicolaou said, was Facebook’s refusal to let the group pay to promote their raffle fundraiser on the platform because the company considered it gambling. The board of the nonprofit hosted a raffle for a 1928 Ford Model A in December 2025 and had held a raffle the previous year as well. The group also tried raising money through GoFundMe pages and other methods before the closure.

She said the raffle makes up over 50% of their budget and they’ve been doing the raffle for 10 years. The museum’s website lists major benefactors for the museum which include United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Texas Preservation Trust, The Strake Foundation, The Houston Endowment and others.