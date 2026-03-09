A followup on turnout and early voting preference

Posted on March 9, 2026 by Charles Kuffner

Just a couple of followup items for things we discussed during early voting, now that we have more complete data. The first was about how much of the vote would be cast early, and whether Republicans were waiting until Election Day to really show up. Here’s what the numbers look like:


Statewide

         Early     E-Day      Total   Early%
============================================
GOP  1,370,502   795,242  2,165,744    63.3%
Dem  1,528,892   782,934  2,311,826    66.1%


Harris County

         Early     E-Day      Total   Early%
============================================
GOP    126,512    70,877    197,389    64.1%
Dem    222,352   141,471    363,826    61.1%

There were in fact more Republican primary votes cast on Election Day statewide than there were Democratic primary votes, but not by a lot. Democrats still cast about 150K more votes total than Republicans did. Because fewer Republicans voted early, their share of Election Day votes was higher than it was for Democrats, but in both cases a significant majority of the vote was cast before Election Day. This is consistent with the overall trend towards more early voting. I have a lightly-held theory that in elections like this one where there’s a lot of contested races and interest in at least one of those races, which is contributing to a higher level of turnout in early voting, a greater share of the vote will be cast early than for lower-interest elections. Basically, when people are more excited about voting they tend to do it as soon as they can. I may try to quantify that someday, or I may suggest it to a professional type, but that’s my subjective observation. It’s also something to keep in mind in the future, to avoid wildly overestimating total turnout based on an enthusiastic early showing.

Here now is a final look at each parties’ turnout in a number of interesting counties, based on this earlier look when we didn’t yet have complete early voting data.


County      2026 D   2026 R    2022 D   2022 R
==============================================
Bexar      191,097   94,199    50,516   47,167
Brazoria    29,828   31,518    11,480   31,122
Caldwell     3,505    3,527     1,439    3,601
Chambers     1,680    7,570       637    7,385
Collin      95,523  102,289    36,895   81,141
Comal       11,961   28,969     4,917   24,249
Dallas     277,363  102,269   129,584   88,210
Denton      82,491   87,005    27,516   68,442
El Paso     66,292   24,050    37,624   18,290
Ellis       18,649   24,735     5,496   18,811
Fort Bend   85,094   54,831    41,109   46,480
Galveston   24,425   33,103    11,341   31,309
Guadalupe   13,320   17,895     4,805   20,734
Hays        33,742   18,427    13,154   15,691
Hidalgo     61,480   18,809    43,059   15,306
Johnson      8,418   20,293     2,513   17,263
Kaufman     12,223   14,380     3,079   11,960
Liberty      2,778   10,038       988    8,255
Lubbock     15,520   29,818     5,663   28,014
McLennan    14,936   23,074     6,009   22,809
Medina       2,863    6,720     1,266    7,002
Midland      3,965   14,297     1,531   15,016
Montgomery  31,322   78,880    10,758   72,606
Rockwall     7,880   17,147     2,547   13,561
Tarrant    188,476  145,329    75,125  132,848
Travis     216,231   55,697   109,646   46,679
Waller       3,997    5,960     1,245    4,759
Williamson  64,725   52,100    26,335   48,156

The same observations as before apply here. Democratic turnout was up by a lot pretty much everywhere, even in places with minimal local Democratic presence. I don’t know which of these counties impressed me the most, but Comal, Ellis, Guadalupe, Johnson, Montgomery, and Rockwall all had me smiling and nodding my head. Obviously Tarrant and Bexar are superb, but they did have high-profile lower-tier races – for Congress, the Lege, and county offices – that pushed people to the polls beyond what Talarico and Crockett were doing. Big kudos also to Collin and Denton, which maybe we can credibly dream on as true swing counties this cycle. It’s a lot easier to imagine close statewide races if that is the case. And I included a number of high-growth, dark red counties in this roundup precisely because those places are where Republicans have run up the score in the past. Cutting down those margins is a must have.

On the flip side, Republicans did do very well in a couple of places – Bexar again, where there were three very busy Congressional races in addition to State House and local contests – they more or less kept up with population growth in some others, and they lost ground in absolute (Caldwell, Guadalupe, Medina, Midland) or population-adjusted (Brazoria for sure, likely Montgomery and Williamson) in others. Some of those hot Congressional races from Bexar spilled over into Medina (CD23) and Guadalupe (CD35), and I’d think Republicans are looking at some of these numbers and feeling a bit anxious about them. Fine by me.

Anyway. I don’t want to overreach. November will be different than March was. The runoffs won’t tell us much, either – barring a Paxton payoff scenario I expect Republicans to outdo Dems in the runoff because they’re the only ones that will have a hot statewide race on the ballot. I’ll be looking for the April and July finance reports to give some more signals about what’s happening. Do people like Katy Padilla Stout and Maureen Galindo raise more money? Do any of the lesser-heralded candidates from longer-shot districts raise more money, as we saw in 2018? That will tell me something. What do you think?

Related Posts:

This entry was posted in Election 2026 and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *