Interview with Sophia Campos

Did you think we were done with interviews for the time being? Not a chance. Believe it or not, we’re on the verge of the start of early voting for the April 4 special election in Houston City Council District C, to elect a successor to the outgoing CM Abbie Kamin, who is now the Democratic nominee for Harris County Attorney. Seven candidates are vying to succeed Kamin, and it’s my intent to interview all of them for you in the short time we have before the election. First up is Sophia Campos, who is an HISD elementary school teacher and labor organizer, making her first campaign. She will be listed second on the ballot and she’s the first candidate I present here as she was the first one I was able to interview. More to come, and here’s my conversation with Sophia Campos:

And new for this election cycle, I now have transcriptions available for interviews, thanks to Greg Wythe and the AI transcription services he’s been using and the extra editing he’s providing. The transcription for this interview is here, but please do listen as well.

I don’t know if there will be an Eric Manning spreadsheet for this election, but I’ll track previous interviews and I’ll be looking at campaign finance reports. More to come soon.

