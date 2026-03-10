First post-primary poll

A good start.

A PPP poll commissioned by Senate Majority PAC found “no meaningful difference in electability” between Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a general election matchup against Democratic state Rep. James Talarico. It’s notable to us that Senate Democrats are pushing this narrative, given Democrats have spent much of this year praying for Paxton to advance to the general. Conventional wisdom was that the attorney general’s scandals — Paxton was impeached in 2023 and his ex-wife has accused him of adultery — would make him more vulnerable than Cornyn to an upset. The polling found Talarico leading Cornyn 44%-43% and Talarico leading Paxton 47%-45%. We’ll note these results are within the 4.1% margin of error and there’s a relatively small sample size of 576 Texas voters. The poll was conducted immediately after Tuesday’s primary from March 4-5. Talarico has consistently said he views Paxton and Cornyn as equally vulnerable to a general election upset. We don’t normally run polls like this. But PPP, to its credit, was accurate in its polling of the Texas Senate Democratic primary. The last PPP poll before the primary had Talarico leading Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) 48%-42%. Talarico ended up winning the election 52%-46%.

You can see the polling memo here but it doesn’t tell you much that the story didn’t say. We talked a lot about how the limited polling data we had during the primary showed James Talarico and Jasmine Crockett doing about as well against any of the Republicans; in other words, that neither Dem could claim to be “more electable” based on the data we had so far. They also trailed against all three of the Republicans that were included, and while the margins were small they were always there. This is the first poll I’ve seen that had a Democrat in the lead. That’s a big deal for obvious reasons, not the least of which being that Beto only led Cruz in one poll that I tracked back in 2018. We’ve already equaled that mark.

Now, in addition to this being just one result, it’s one that comes at a favorable time for Talarico, who’s still flush from his win last week, while Cornyn and Paxton are not only still fighting but also now engaged in Trump-endorsement-gate, which is the cause of more discourse. Republicans haven’t hit Talarico with anything substantive yet, and the fact that their primary is still contested almost certainly shaves a point or two off of each of their guys’ totals. Plus, you know, it’s just one result, and we don’t take any one result too seriously. I feel confident saying this will be a frequently-polled race, so we will see plenty more data points. I am hopeful we will soon see polling for other races, specifically Gina Hinojosa versus Greg Abbott, which may help us tell if Talarico is separating from the pack or if the wave we hope we’re getting is lifting other boats as well. For now, this is what we have. I doubt we’ll have to wait long for there to be more.

UPDATE : Later in the day, we got this:

Texas Public Opinion Research (TPOR) today released a new poll of Republican primary runoff voters ahead of the May 2026 Senate runoff between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton. The survey of 781 likely Republican primary voters was conducted from March 7 to March 8, 2026 and has a margin of error of ±3.9 percentage points. The full topline is available here, and crosstabs are available upon request. Key Findings Paxton leads Cornyn 49% to 41% in the runoff — an eight-point advantage — with 11% undecided.

— an eight-point advantage — with 11% undecided. If Trump were to endorse Cornyn, Paxton would still lead 44% to 43%. A Trump endorsement of Paxton would widen his lead to 58% to 32%.

A Trump endorsement of Paxton would widen his lead to 58% to 32%. Wesley Hunt’s primary voters are breaking for Paxton. Among voters who supported Hunt in the primary, 48% now back Paxton, compared to 31% for Cornyn.

Among voters who supported Hunt in the primary, 48% now back Paxton, compared to 31% for Cornyn. Paxton leads across key demographics, including men (53% to 39%), non-college-educated voters (52% to 36%), and voters under 65. The takeaway: Ken Paxton enters the race with a clear advantage among the Republican primary runoff electorate. Hunt’s voters are breaking Paxton’s way, and even a Trump endorsement of Cornyn is not enough to put the incumbent in the lead over Paxton.

There’s more, so click over and see what else they have. Hard to see a path to victory for Cornyn if the Trump endorsement – which he still hasn’t made and may never make – isn’t enough to push him over the line. But who knows, maybe there’s room for Paxton to screw up some more.

