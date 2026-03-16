Interview with Joe Panzarella

Moving along in District C, where early voting starts this Wednesday, March 18, at 7 AM, today we are talking with Joe Panzarella, who is a community organizer and renewable energy developer. Panzarella restarted and became President of the Fourth Ward–Freedmen’s Town Super Neighborhood and was a co-founder of No Higher No Wider I-10, which as someone who is currently cursed by I-10 construction near my home was something I took notice of. That effort resulted in studies for a cap park, which I hope eventually comes to fruition. We talked about those things and more in the interview, which you can listen to here. Please note there was a brief interruption in the audio early on – Zoom allows me to do a lot more of these, but every once in awhile it causes a problem – but we recovered and it was smooth after that. Here you go:

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Sophia Campos

Audrey Nath

The transcription for this interview, courtesy of Greg Wythe, is here. Let me know what you think about these, and also please listen to the interviews. More to come throughout the week.

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