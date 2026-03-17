Interview with Angelica Luna Kaufman

We keep moving on with the District C special election, where early voting begins tomorrow. Today’s candidate is Angelica Luna Kaufman, where she has served as the Chief of Staff to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. She has had senior roles with the Texas Democratic Party, the Democratic National Committee, and the Harris County Democratic Party, and was the Communications Director for the Sheila Jackson Lee for Mayor Campaign. There’s obviously a lot to talk about there, and you can listen to it all here:

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Sophia Campos

Audrey Nath

Joe Panzarella

The transcription for this interview, courtesy of Greg Wythe, is here. Let me know what you think about these, and also please listen to the interviews. More to come throughout the week.

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