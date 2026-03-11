Chron overview of District C special election

It’s almost time to vote again, for you lucky duckies in District C.

Residents in Houston’s Montrose, Meyerland, the Heights and surrounding neighborhoods will soon head to the polls to elect a new city council member. Abbie Kamin, District C representative since 2020, resigned her position to run for Harris County attorney, but will hold the seat until voters choose her replacement. Kamin won the Democratic primary and will face Republican Jacqueline Lucci Smith in November. Seven candidates have lined up for a chance to take Kamin’s place. Should no candidate secure 51% of the vote, the race will head to a runoff between the two top finishers. Election Day is April 4, with early voting beginning March 18. Check the map below to see if you live in the district.

You can click over (gift link) to see the candidates’ info. You can also listen to my candidate interviews, which will begin running tomorrow. And you can also attend the District C candidate forum, presented by A Tale of Two Bridges and several other urbanist groups, on March 21 at the historic Heights Fire Station on Yale at 12th. The event will begin with a candidate meet and greet at 10 AM, with the forum beginning at 10:45. And it will be moderated by me, which I’m looking forward to. Come on out and meet the candidates and hear what they have to say, at this forum in person and on the blog via my interviews. This is certain to go to a runoff, so get to know them all now.

Related Posts: