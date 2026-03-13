Bexar County pushes back against a proposed ICE detention center

Good.

Bexar County Commissioners voted 3-1 Tuesday to formally oppose a proposed immigration detention facility on San Antonio’s East Side, approving a resolution that leaves the door open to join potential legal challenges against the project.

The vote marks the governmental body’s first move to publicly oppose the facility. County officials acknowledged that the vote would not stop the facility from coming to fruition, but emphasized the need to signal opposition to the project.

Department of Homeland Security officials confirmed they purchased a nearly 640,000-square-foot industrial building on the East Side known as Oakmont 410 in early February for use as a detention facility. Internal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement documents indicate facility near Loop 410 is expected to be operational by November 2026.

The measure passed with support from County Judge Peter Sakai and Commissioners Rebeca Clay-Flores (Pct. 1), Justin Rodriguez (Pct. 2) and Tommy Calvert (Pct. 4). Precinct 4 Commissioner Grant Moody, the sole Republican on the dais, voted against the resolution.

Rodriguez said the resolution was crafted through a collective effort to ensure any potential next steps would fall within the county’s legal authority.

“I don’t know that we can capture all of the emotion and anger and just the consternation we all have about what’s happening in one document with words,” Rodriguez said during discussion of the resolution. “It’s not perfect, but I think it expresses where we are in terms of opposing this ICE facility in our community.”

Calvert, who represents the area where the facility will be located, said that he has begun consulting with legal groups about possible strategies to push back.

Shortly after the ICE facility was announced, Calvert traveled to Washington, D.C., in late February to speak with attorneys from a number of organizations, including The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). The discussion aimed to explore potential legal avenues that could be used to challenge the facility’s development.

On Tuesday, Calvert said he plans to speak with another group of what he called “a very exciting group of lawyers in Washington, D.C.,” who he says “will outline where they think the legal teeth are for Bexar County.”

He added that legal action could move forward even if Bexar County ultimately does not participate directly in a lawsuit.

“Whether or not the Commissioners Court ascribed itself or anchored itself to legal action, I was not going to allow our community, our county, to go unrepresented in the courts where we can find justice,” he said. “We will pursue that with or without the participation of Bexar County. “

The effort coincides with moves being made by the City of San Antonio following a February resolution aimed at exploring ways the city could push back against the proposed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

The language of the county’s resolution left open the possibility of working with the city on “legal and policy” options, including partnering with residents, businesses and nonprofits to “ensure the rights of citizens and immigrants are maintained.”

City officials have already begun exploring zoning changes and a potential moratorium aimed at regulating private detention facilities within city limits. The city’s action has drawn criticism from some, including District 10 Councilmember Marc Whyte, who called the actions and resolution “largely symbolic.”