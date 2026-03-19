Texas blog roundup for the week of March 16

The Texas Progressive Alliance might have a pinch of sympathy for the desiccated husk of John Cornyn if the man had any self-respect, but he doesn’t so we don’t and instead have a weekly roundup for you.

Off the Kuff says that if the number of primary votes cast in a Congressional district is indicative of that district’s leanings, the Republicans may be in for a rude surprise in November.

SocraticGadfly offers up a roundup of environmental news, including methane undercounts.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project posted that Houston No Kings organizers made clear they don’t work with HPD & that there are many 3/28 No Kings protests across the Houston-region. We are organizing ourselves for the challenging days ahead.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Observer tells of the Abilene high school librarian who fought back against Moms for Liberty.

The Current previews John Cornyn’s latest attack ad against Ken Paxton.

The Barbed Wire checks in with some Asian-American business owners to see how things are going.

Deceleration would like for Stephen Miller to be the next Trump flunky to go.

Levi Asher interprets some Primary Day data and suggests an action plan for campaigns.

D Magazine checks in on the state of play for sports betting in Texas.

Law Dork documents the latest Justice Department atrocities.

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