District C special election 30-day campaign finance reports

These came out a few days ago and were referenced in the recent Chron overview of District C. I said I’d take a closer look at the latest finance reports for that race, and so here we are.

Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand ====================================================== Nath 26,753 41,798 0 90,458 Gallier 13,015 12,037 30,000 Oathout 24,225 19,059 60,015 97,210 Luna Kaufman 40,200 11,406 20,000 50,229 Panzarella 20,419 7,269 0 38,092 Hellyar 46,055 26,980 25,000 68,829

Officially, all of these reports are for the period of January 1 through March 3, though for some they begin a bit later, when they officially entered the race. Four candidates – Audrey Nath, Patrick Oathout, Joe Panzarella, and Nick Hellyar – filed reports for January. As noted in the Chron story, Sophia Campos did not file a report.

Audrey Nath was the big pre-January fundraiser, and so far she’s the biggest spender. She received contributions from three HISD trustees, two of whom were on the ballot with her last year: Maria Benzon, Michael McDonough, and Placido Gomez.

Laura Gallier made a number of contributions to herself in addition to loaning herself the $30K. I’m never sure why candidates do it that way, but some of them do. She did not list a cash on hand total on her form.

Patrick Oathout has been busy with campaign-related Instagram reels, at least from what I can see on my own feed. The most interesting contribution he received was from Iowa Senate candidate Zach Wahls.

Angelica Luna Kaufman received a $5K contribution from her boss, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. My eyebrows would be somewhere above my forehead if she had not received a contribution from Judge Hidalgo. She also received contributions from former Congressperson and now Harris County Administrator Erica Lee Carter, former Senate and AG candidate Barbara Radnofsky, and former Metro Board Chair Carrin Patman. Boy, do I miss having someone like Carrin Patman leading Metro.

Nick Hellyar had many contributions from current and former city officials – Jack Christie, Anne Clutterbuck, Chris Brown – and State Reps – Dan Huberty, Ana Hernandez – plus former HISD Trustee Greg Meyers and former Commissioners Court candidate Ben Chou. He was also the one candidate to get PAC support, from HOME PAC ($7K), Houston Contractors PAC ($2K), and HR Green Texas PAC ($500); that last one is unfamiliar to me. All of these, from each candidate, is from this reporting period. I didn’t go back and look at earlier reports.

That’s where we are now. There will be an 8-day report, and then at least one more report for the runoff. I will take this opportunity to remind you again of the District C candidate forum, presented by A Tale of Two Bridges and several other urbanist groups, on March 21 (this Saturday!) at the historic Heights Fire Station on Yale at 12th. The event will begin with a candidate meet and greet at 10 AM, with the forum beginning at 10:45, and it will be moderated by me. Come on out and meet the candidates and hear what they have to say, at this forum in person and on the blog via my interviews. Or come and heckle me about my moderating. Your choice. I’ll mention this forum at least one more time before it happens.

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