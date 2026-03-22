Weekend link dump for March 22

“Pull up a chair and endure yet another goddamn article about generative AI.” A long read but worth your time.

“From location tracking and monitoring software to wearable tech like Meta’s AI Glasses and smartwatches, each advancement in tech innovation births another tool for perpetrators to abuse women.”

“Cities and states are filing lawsuits and scrambling for alternative sources of money as the Trump administration seeks to shut off the federal funding spigot for biking and walking trails.”

“Now, the administration of the self-proclaimed “president of peace”—who claims to have ended eight wars, even as he starts new ones—will mint dimes without the olive branch at all. It’s part of the US Mint’s semiquincentennial line, a one-year-only redesign of US coinage commemorating America’s 250th birthday.”

“In the business world, the term [personality hire] might sound like a backhanded compliment — the person hired for their charisma rather than their skills or expertise. But underneath the self-deprecation and TikTok memes, there is a deeper lesson about team building.”

“This year the focus is not so much on Ukrainian weakness but on Ukrainian attempts to fight back and whether they have a chance at success. That is remarkable with the US changing sides and the Russians hammering Ukrainian infrastructure all winter. This change in narrative is because certain key Ukrainian strengths and capabilities are now far more apparent to the media and analytical community than they were a year ago. Much of this strength is in war production and technology, strengths that have become glaringly apparent over the last two and a half weeks. They are so vital that Europe’s defense future now requires Ukraine. Ukraine is now achieving what Europe has struggled with for decades—creating new and innovative start-ups.”

“This is a point that’s hard for a lot of my artist friends to understand: how come so many coders don’t just hate LLMs for stealing their work the way that most writers and photographers and musicians do? The answer boils down to three things”.

“The uprising within DLR Group isn’t the only example of workers pushing back on their employers’ business dealings with ICE—but it may be one of the more successful ones.”

“A new study shows that X’s ‘For you’ algorithm promotes conservative content and demotes traditional media, effectively shifting users’ opinions.”

“The man charged with planting pipe bombs at Democratic and Republican party headquarters on the eve of Jan. 6, 2021, says he’s protected from prosecution by the sweeping clemency President Donald Trump decreed for participants in the attack on the Capitol.”

“I just wish there wasn’t the pressure — culturally, in the publishing world, in our own minds — to wrap our stories up with a neat and satisfying conclusion. I wish I once was lost, I am still wandering was an ok place to be, an ending a reader might accept.”

“When I considered this I decided that it’s actually quite similar to an argument that I’ve made here a number of times. And that is that the old order is categorically shattered. There’s no going back. This is the real takeaway of the Biden presidency. I still think it will likely be judged more generously in the future than it is today. But big picture it was a failure, as would be any effort to simply turn back the tide of Trumpism or reconstitute the political world we knew before Trump. That world, that political order is gone.”

“We do think we’re seeing a shift in the willingness of people in pro-Trump areas in the country to participate in a broader mass movement emerging in opposition to many of his administration’s policies.”

RIP, Kiki Shepard, actor, dancer, and longtime co-host of Showtime at the Apollo.

RIP, Jürgen Habermas, German philosopher and influential thinker on modernity and democracy.

“You didn’t click a phishing link. You didn’t download a binary. You just received a text, and your agent “helpfully” exfiltrated your private keys.”

“AI ‘Slop’ Is Flooding Children’s Media. Parents Should Be Very Alarmed.”

“Fam, is it good when a federal judge invents an entirely new rule just for you? Not really!”

Yes, let’s rename Austin’s Cesar Chavez Street for Delores Huerta, if she approves of the idea. And if she approves of the idea, I say rename pretty much any Cesar Chavez thing for Delores Huerta.

“We’re over here just grinding away on banger memes, dude. There’s an entertainment factor to what we do. But ultimately, it boils down to the fact that no one has ever attempted to communicate with the American public this way before.”

“Scientists have discovered a new bee species that depends on a native Texas plant.”

“You have to hold onto power because if you don’t, you lose your immunity. Here I don’t mean legal immunity per se. It’s just that if you’re a made man in the Trump world, there’s no Justice Department. Nothing matters. Do whatever you want. The DOJ won’t touch you. But once you’re cast off the island everything changes. The veil of impunity gets lifted.”

“I mean, if you watch our movies or TV shows, we don’t repeat our plots. I don’t know where that comment came from.”

You can now buy Italy’s World Baseball Classic espresso maker, and some other items from the WBC, at an auction that runs through March 23.

“Anyway, if you’re doing the math, that’s 20% of Duggar boys who have been charged with crimes involving children. If you include the free space, some of you may be very close to winning Duggar Family Child Endangerment Bingo. The next spinoff will be Two Convictions and Counting. None of these family members, by the way, are drag queens.”

RIP, Chuck Norris, best known for being Chuck Norris.

RIP, Robert Mueller, former FBI director and investigator of Donald Trump.

RIP, Nicholas Brendon, actor best known as Xander from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

RIP, Sam Kieth, comic book artist, writer, and creator whose many works include Sandman, The Maxx, and a personal favorite of mine, Epicurus the Sage.

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