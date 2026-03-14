Dallas Dems withdraw lawsuit over uncounted primary ballots

Let’s deal with the headline and then get into what it means.

Primary ballots cast by Democratic voters in Dallas who got in line to vote after 7 p.m. won’t be tallied, after the county Democratic party Thursday withdrew a lawsuit seeking to have them counted. Dallas County officials had told Votebeat 1,756 Democratic ballots were in limbo pending the resolution of the lawsuit. Dallas County Democrats said the party had determined the Texas Supreme Court “is no longer a viable forum for seeking a fair and independent application of the law regarding this issue.” The Texas Supreme Court has yet to rule on a lawsuit involving ballots cast after 7 p.m. at two Williamson County polling places. That ruling will determine whether 12 ballots in the Democratic primary and 4 ballots in the Republican primary should be counted, county officials said. This year, Republicans in Dallas and Williamson counties chose not to use centralized countywide voting locations, as had long been both counties’ practice. That decision came as Republicans statewide have made unfounded claims that countywide voting makes elections less secure. As a result, all voters in those counties — Democratic and Republican — were required to cast ballots at their assigned neighborhood polling places on March 3. The change confused and frustrated many voters who went to the locations where they typically vote and found themselves being redirected, sometimes to polling places a considerable distance away. Democrats in both counties asked courts to extend polling place hours, and judges in each county granted the extension. In both counties, voters who got in line after 7 p.m. at polling places covered by the orders were allowed to cast provisional ballots. But Paxton’s office intervened, arguing his office had not been properly notified of the request, and later on March 3, the Texas Supreme Court issued orders instructing the counties to separate any ballots from voters who were not in line by 7 p.m. Those votes were not included in the unofficial results released so far.

See here and here for some background. This is stupid, because of the idiotic obsession with hand-counting, and frustrating because it happened in an exciting primary with high turnout and served as the main dampener on the enthusiasm that we all felt as results were coming it. It’s another example of Republicans putting their ideological bullshit ahead of other people’s interests, it sows mistrust in the system, and it stokes fears about all kinds of promised or threatened harassment and intimidation for November.

I don’t dispute any of that, but I would like to encourage us all to take a deep breath and have some perspective. A few things to consider:

– While they did not take any action to deal with their own displaced voters, Republicans were affected by their own shenanigans as well. We don’t know how many Republicans were unable to vote in Dallas because of this, but that number is not zero – we can see that from the Williamson experience. There were more Democrats affected, or at least more Democrats who complained about being affected – we don’t know how many people in either place just shrugged their shoulders and went home instead of trying to do something about it – but there were also more Democrats voting. What I’m saying is that this kind of chicanery also has negative effects on Republican voters, as we have seen with mail ballots since 2022, and we don’t have a good idea of who is more affected. Republicans have shown they don’t care about that – a bill that would prevent a lot of married women who took their husband’s name from voting is as clear an example of this as one could imagine. It may well be that it’s worse for us than it is for them, but don’t assume the worst, and don’t assume it has no effect on them.

– As with all kinds of voter suppression strategies, there are clear mitigations against this. Voting early would take this off the table, as the precinct-only restriction was for Primary Day only. That’s a simple message to deliver, and one that works especially well with a fired up voting population. I lost count of the number of people who told me they voted early in 2008 so that they no longer had to worry about getting hit by a bus before Election Day. People will be eager to fight back against this kind of evil, especially when it’s an easy thing to do.

– In the end, the actual observed effect of these voter suppression strategies is usually a lot smaller than you’d think. The Dallas County Dems dropped this lawsuit in large part because there were no races in which the relatively small number of votes (1,756 votes out of 277,363 ballots cast is 0.6% of all votes) could have their outcomes change as a result. Voter ID laws have not reduced turnout. I’m not saying this stuff isn’t bad and dangerous, just that they shouldn’t be overestimated. Don’t fear them out of proportion to their effect, especially when there’s a way to further minimize that effect.

The bottom line is that while it’s good and wise to be wary and watchful, especially about this election, it becomes self-defeating to ascribe more power to what the Republicans are trying to do than it deserves. We have power too, and we have shown that we can fight back effectively. Feel angry about this, but put that anger to good use. Don’t give in to despair and doom. That only helps the bad guys.

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