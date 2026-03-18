Interview with Nick Hellyar

Today is the first day of early voting for the District C special election! Get out there and vote if you’re a District C resident – yes, I know, you’ve probably done a LOT of voting these past few months, but either you elect these folks or other people do it for you, you know? But first, listen to my interviews with the candidates, for which today is Nick Hellyar. Hellyar is the owner of a real estate company and a longtime political person, who has worked on various campaigns and served in the offices of Council Members James Rodriguez and Twila Carter, as well as then-State Rep. Carol Alvarado. He has run for At Large positions in 2019 and 2023, and you can listen to the interview for that campaign here. My interview with him for this campaign is here:

PREVIOUSLY:

Sophia Campos

Audrey Nath

Joe Panzarella

Angelica Luna Kaufman

The transcription for this interview, courtesy of Greg Wythe, is here. Let me know what you think about these, and also please listen to the interviews. More to come throughout the week.

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