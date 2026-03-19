Interview with Laura Gallier

We are now one day into early voting for the special election in Houston City Council District C, and we have two candidate interviews to go. Today we have Laura Gallier, who is a longtime CPA and a veteran of attending the public meetings that City Council and Metro and Commissioners Court hold, where she gives her feedback and advocates for things like disaster response, voter registration, GOTV canvassing, and CPA-type work. She has served from on the Finance Committee of the Houston Area Women’s Center and has produced and co-facilitated programs at the Center for the Healing of Racism, among other things. We had a lot to talk about, and you can hear it all right here:

PREVIOUSLY:

Sophia Campos

Audrey Nath

Joe Panzarella

Angelica Luna Kaufman

Nick Hellyar

The transcription for this interview, courtesy of Greg Wythe, is here. Let me know what you think about these, and also please listen to the interviews. One more to go tomorrow.

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