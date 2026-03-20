Interview with Patrick Oathout

And today we finish our journey through the candidate field for the Houston City Council District C special election, which is also now on Day Three of early voting. You still have until March 31 to vote in this race. Our final candidate for your consideration is Patrick Oathout, an Army veteran and safety leader for an AI company. He joined the Army as an Armor officer following the January 6 insurrection and was a tank platoon leader at NATO’s Battle Group on the Russian border in the Ukraine war. He has also interned at Houston City Hall’s Department of Neighborhoods, and was the first openly gay student body vice president at Duke University. Here’s what we talked about:

PREVIOUSLY:

Sophia Campos

Audrey Nath

Joe Panzarella

Angelica Luna Kaufman

Nick Hellyar

Laura Gallier

The transcription for this interview, courtesy of Greg Wythe, is here. Let me know what you think about these, and also please listen to the interviews. We’re done for this cycle, tune in again in a couple of weeks when I hit the Dem primary runoffs. And as always, let me know what you think, of the interviews and the transcripts.

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