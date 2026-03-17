Early voting for the Houston City Council District C special election begins tomorrow

From the inbox:

Early voting for the April 4 City of Houston Special Election to fill the vacant District C City Council seat will run from March 18 to 31. The elected candidate will serve the remainder of the term through January 1, 2028. Seven candidates are on the ballot to fill the position previously held by former Council Member Abbie Kamin. District C includes portions of the Heights, Washington Avenue, Montrose, Rice Village, and Meyerland. “Special elections often see lower turnout, but the impact on the community is just as important. We encourage every eligible voter in District C to vote early or on Election Day,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “Your participation matters in every election.” Harris County will operate six early voting locations and 20 vote centers on Election Day. Voters can find a full list of locations and estimated wait times at HarrisVotes.com. Early Voting Wed., March 18 – Sat., March 21 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Sun., March 22 (Noon – 7 p.m.)

Mon., March 23 – Sat., March 28 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Sun., March 29 (Noon – 7 p.m.)

Mon., March 30 – Tue., March 31 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.) Election Day Sat., April 4 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.) Acceptable Photo Identification TX Driver’s License (DPS)

TX Election Identification Certificate (DPS)

TX Personal Identification Card (DPS)

TX Handgun License (DPS)

U.S. Military ID with photo

U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photo

U.S. Passport (book or card) Voting by Mail Application deadline: March 24, 2026

Eligible voters include: Individuals 65 or older Voters who are sick or have a disability Voters who will be outside the county during the voting period Voters expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day Voters confined in jail but otherwise eligible to vote

For a sample ballot, vote center locations, and additional election information, visit HarrisVotes.com. Follow @HarrisVotes on social media for updates.

You can find the early voting centers here. Note that there are only six of them, which is pretty normal for a district-level special election. You can probably expect to waltz in and vote and get out of there in a few minutes wherever you go.

I will keep an eye on the early voting numbers but won’t track them closely. I’ve got a post in the works that will show what level of turnout to expect (spoiler alert: not much), so look for that soon. The challenge for any special election is first and foremost to make sure that the relevant voters know there is an election in the first place. April is not a month in which we are accustomed to voting, so good luck to all the candidates for that. I’ve got interview number 4 of 7 up today, the remaining ones will follow over the course of the week. If you’re in District C, listen to the interviews and get out there and vote.

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